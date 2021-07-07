Gladys Knight's Apprentice Avehre Releases Single "Circles"





Circles is a soulful track with such an upbeat easy flow vibe that makes it comfortable for one trying to figure out love, it makes you want to dance. It is far from the love-sick yearning that gets you emotionally down in your feelings.



Avehre says "'Circles' is about a time when you're in love and want to be closer with your partner, but are navigating the circles or ups and downs of Love."



Born in Hahn, Germany raised in Chicago, this singer/songwriter and producer and is no stranger to the music industry. Avehre has writing and producing credits for many artists such as musical icons Gladys Knight and Boyz II Men.

With a desire to step from behind-the-scenes, and move into the spotlight, believing that music "is a universal language" he greatly appreciates the emotional connection and the ability to make people feel through his gift of song. Avehre is definitely an artist to keep an eye out for.



" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gladys Knight's Protégé Avehre just released his single " Circles " and he is turning up the vocals as he lays down his signature cross genres mix of Gospel, Soul, Blues and R&B.Circles is a soulful track with such an upbeat easy flow vibe that makes it comfortable for one trying to figure out love, it makes you want to dance. It is far from the love-sick yearning that gets you emotionally down in your feelings.Avehre says "'Circles' is about a time when you're in love and want to be closer with your partner, but are navigating the circles or ups and downs of Love."Born in Hahn, Germany raised in Chicago, this singer/songwriter and producer and is no stranger to the music industry. Avehre has writing and producing credits for many artists such as musical icons Gladys Knight and Boyz II Men.With a desire to step from behind-the-scenes, and move into the spotlight, believing that music "is a universal language" he greatly appreciates the emotional connection and the ability to make people feel through his gift of song. Avehre is definitely an artist to keep an eye out for. Circles " is set to appear on Avehre's forthcoming EP "Greenlight." He opened up about the album with this, "going full throttle into your dreams and what you love. Being bold, confident and owning your spot. The project is all about chasing your dreams, being confident and doing what you love." Fans can expect to hear the message of love inspiring and reminding them to trust themselves while finding their light and purpose.



