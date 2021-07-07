Jenna Releases Beautiful Debut Single 'Brave'





open.spotify.com/artist/1IfJmVhHJm7MwADk6u5KH1 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Northern based singer-songwriter 'JENNA' has gained immediate praise and recognition for her stunning first offering 'Brave', waking up on release day to find it sat at no.2 in the singer/songwriter charts.JENNA's effortlessly soulful vocal sits beautifully over an atmospheric soundscape of strings, pads and piano's. The confessional lyrics ''Maybe I'll outgrow this town and lose some friends along the way'' lead us into a captivating and emotional chorus. Click on the Spotify link below to listen now.Drawing influence from a number of inspirations including Freya Ridings, Alicia Keys and Adele, JENNA is excited to share more of her original material. Already armed with a catalogue of new single releases, the West Yorkshire singer/songwriter is showing no signs of slowing down.www.instagram.com/jennamusicuktwitter.com/jennamusicukwww.facebook.com/jennamusicukopen.spotify.com/artist/1IfJmVhHJm7MwADk6u5KH1



