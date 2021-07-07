Fuzzy Sun: Manchester Risers Unveil New Video For Anthemic Single 'Fake It'



Marking a new era for the four-piece, 'Fake It' finds Fuzzy Sun more confident and clear in their identity than ever before. Self-recorded and produced in Stockport, the ambitious, endlessly catchy guitar-driven anthem sees their sound elevated by soaring melodies and new-found cinematic textures - destined for raucous scenes in any live setting.



Speaking about their new direction, vocalist and guitarist Kyle Ross elaborates, "We wanted to make an impact with the new single, pushing a new creative direction for the band, as I think we have really found a sound that excites us and we feel comfortable with.



The song itself is about feeling rather disenchanted with society and putting on a brave face when in fact you feel the complete opposite, which is something we can all relate to. It was inspired by a dark time, with the hope of things getting better."



The coinciding video, shot at Manchester's Antwerp Mansion with producer & director Oscar Bernstein sees the band combining their love of

"With the video, we wanted something that conveys the energy of the tune, and thought a performance would be the best way to get that across, and it was probably an excuse to feel like we were playing live again…" tells Kyle.

"Stylistically I wanted to reference some of my favourite cinema, give it a feel of an early

'Fake It' is out now, taken from a new EP - due late 2021.

Fuzzy Sun will headline Manchester's Academy 2 on Friday 10th December.



"Buoyant in their ambitions, explicit in their hope, the band's songwriting surges out of the traps, bouncing past any boundaries in their way." - CLASH

"a perfect offering of summery indie rock that shows a band that is confident in their creative route" - GIGWISE



LIVE DATES:

Friday 27th August: Arboretum Garden Bar & Bandstand, Nottingham (w/ Kawala)

Saturday 23rd October: Hit The North, Newcastle

Friday 10th December: Academy 2, Manchester

www.manchesteracademy.net/order/tickets/13352832/fuzzy-sun-manchester-academy-2-2021-12-10-19-30-00



