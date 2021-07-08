Rising Country Star Roger Dale Takes You Through The "Phases And Stages" Of Love With Debut EP





With a rich, soulful voice reminiscent of traditional country favorites,



Dale's background as a civil rights attorney and Native American Lumbee roots, brings a unique perspective and sense of unity to his songs that resonate on a broader level. In the past year,



PHASES AND STAGES TRACK LISTING:

Boys Like Me Featuring Parr Usual

Love Don't Love Me Like It Use To

One World, One Love

Second Chance

White Noise







Roger's music is a unique mix of country, soul, and pop, inspired by his family, culture, and small-town roots. His warm, soulful vocals take his original compositions to the next level and draw his listeners in every time. For more information visit https://rogerdaleofficial.com.

www.instagram.com/rogerdalesmusic/?hl=en

open.spotify.com/artist/61Jz0GIYfhSB1kF33osb4F New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country-soul singer/songwriter Roger Dale announces his awaited debut EP Phases and Stages arriving on digital and streaming platforms July 30. The emotional EP features 6 tracks all written and co-written by Dale and produced in Nashville by fellow musician and 2019 Josie Music Awards "Music Producer of the Year" nominee Justine Blazer at Ten7Teen Studios, who also lends vocals on the track "Why Don't We."With a rich, soulful voice reminiscent of traditional country favorites, Roger Dale takes listeners on a journey through love for ourselves and others, showing both the good and the bad, and how those experiences can shape us stating, "Phases and Stages as a whole is a wild, but beautiful, roller coaster ride through stories of all that love entails and how it builds us as people. It means so much to me to finally release my debut EP album with songs I wrote conveying stories straight from my heart. I hope listeners love the songs as much as I do and find one or a few that they connect to."Dale's background as a civil rights attorney and Native American Lumbee roots, brings a unique perspective and sense of unity to his songs that resonate on a broader level. In the past year, Roger Dale has been steadily releasing music in anticipation of his debut project all while gaining a loyal fanbase garnering him nearly 15,000 monthly Spotify listeners.PHASES AND STAGES TRACK LISTING:Boys Like Me Featuring Parr UsualLove Don't Love Me Like It Use ToOne World, One LoveSecond ChanceWhite Noise Why Don't We Featuring Justine Blazer Roger Dale is a country-soul singer and songwriter based in the Washington, DC metro area. Originally from southeastern North Carolina, his sound is heavily-influenced by his southern roots and his love for authentic country music. Roger has a passion for writing songs that feature everything he loves about country music: story-telling, heart, originality, and relatability. He truly enjoys connecting with his fans on the radio and during his live performances.Roger's music is a unique mix of country, soul, and pop, inspired by his family, culture, and small-town roots. His warm, soulful vocals take his original compositions to the next level and draw his listeners in every time. For more information visit https://rogerdaleofficial.com.www.instagram.com/rogerdalesmusic/?hl=enopen.spotify.com/artist/61Jz0GIYfhSB1kF33osb4F



