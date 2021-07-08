Billie Jean (Electro Swing Mix) By Betty Booom/ Electrifying Swing Beats Revive This Classic Track





https://www.electroswingthing.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Producer and DJ Betty Booom is back with another electro swing hit remix of the timeless classic, " Billie Jean ". Booom collaborated with vocalist Slim Khezri and harmonizing trio, The Hebbe Sisters for this latest project, and the result is an epic party track.Hailing from Cape Town, South Africa, Booom has been an avid music enthusiast since a very young age. In her childhood, she played the piano for many years and was surrounded by musicians within her family. In particular, her father's passion for swing, jazz, soul and disco vinyl's shaped her taste in music.Booom is a lover of electronic music, as well as handmade music. She burst onto the DJ scene 10 years ago and took the club and bar scene by storm with her techno swing beats. Over the last few years, Booom has honed her skills as a producer and now publishes her own music.Award-winning German-American singer, songwriter, producer, director, author and actor, Slim Kherzi has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. Including; Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake (*NSYNC), Snoop Dogg, and Britney Spears, to name a few.His claim to fame came in 1991 when he performed as a Michael Jackson impersonator in the popular TV program "Die Rudi Carrell Show". His impressive Jacko stylings made him the perfect choice for this remix release of " Billie Jean ".Sweden based Hebbe sisters Emelie, Josefine and Maria have been performing together since their early childhood. They have toured extensively abroad and in their homeland, where they have also performed on some of Sweden's biggest TV shows. This exposure gained them major popularity and they just released their third album titled Jazz It Up And Move.This remix release of " Billie Jean " has injected new life into the Michael Jackson classic. With upbeat, high energy electro swing vibes which force your body to move and groove, it's impossible not to love this track. Bigband sounds blend with nostalgic swing rhythms and the unforgettable Billie Jean melody has been intensified to electrifying club beats.Khezri delivers a thrilling performance with colourful and dynamic vocal tones. His impressive Jacko vibes demonstrate a salute to the King of Pop while bringing in his own personal flair of magic to the song also.A nostalgic and vintage atmosphere is created by the heavenly harmonising of The Hebbe Sisters. Their crystal clear top notes and jazzy scatting will charm any listener.This buzzing track is definitely a party starter and if you enjoy music from artists such as Parov Stelar and Caravan Palace, then " Billie Jean " by Betty Booom will be perfect for your electro-swing or party playlist. Listen to this song here:https://open.spotify.com/track/1zrhJDzvjXtAVb93nYYWI8?Follow and support these artists here:https://www.instagram.com/bettybooommusichttps://www.fb.com/bettybooommusichttps://twitter.com/bettybooommusichttps://soundcloud.com/bettybooomhttps://www.instagram.com/slimkhezrihttps://fb.com/SlimkhezriOfficialhttps://twitter.com/slimkhezrihttps://www.youtube.com/SlimKhezrihttps://thehebbesisters.se/https://instagram.com/thehebbesistershttps://www.facebook.com/thehebbesistershttps://www.youtube.com/thehebbesistershttps://www.electroswingthing.com/



