Philly Soul Singer Ashley Scott Releases New Single "The Thought Of You" On July 30, 2021

Instagram: www.Instagram.com/AshleyScott3 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Philadelphia Singer/Songwriter Ashley Scott has been grooving through 2021 with great music. His next release is entitled "The Thought Of You." The song is being released on his Soulful Sounds International Records Label on July 30, 2021 as a follow up to his recent 2021 international hit "Don't Throw Our Love Away." There will be a Single Release and Birthday concert in Philadelphia for 3 nights July 29-31, 2021 at Relish Restaurant 7152 Ogontz Avenue Philadelphia PA 19138. Showtimes are 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM each night."The Thought Of You" is a soulful lush mid-tempo with a catchy chorus that will have you singing along. The song which is co-written and produced by Ashley and Damon "Mr. Dizzy Fingers" Bennett is about a gentleman reassuring his lady that she is always on his mind when away from her. While the song is about a traveling musician, it also applies to Doctor's that are always at the hospital and Lawyers that are always in court. This new Philly Groove contains a musical ensemble of notable industry musicians such as guitarists Randy Bowland and Stan Davis Jr; drummer Brandon Mullen; bassist the late Doug Grigsby III; keyboardist Damon Bennett; and vocalists Kalief "Karter" Janifer and Jason Brown. The song will be marketed to Soul lovers around the world. The song will be available on all digital platforms including Itunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, Google Play, and more. Visit the music store link on www.AshleyScottMusic.com to pre-order the song and more information.Ashley Scott is a singer/songwriter from Philadelphia and a graduate of Howard University in Washington DC where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Music. Influenced by his aunt Helen Scott of The Three Degrees as well as The Delfonics, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and Prince, Ashley found his love and passion for music. Ashley has performed on shows with Take 6, Bilal, and Eric Roberson, as well as recorded background vocals in the studio with Will Downing, Chavous, and Tye Tribbett. Two of his single releases " Dance The Night Away " and "Don't Throw Our Love Away" have made it to the Top 10 on the UK Soul Chart. Ashley has served as a Governor and Vice President on the Board of The Recording Academy Philadelphia Chapter. His label Soulful Sounds International promises to make timeless music for the future.Website: www.AshleyScottMusic.comFacebook: www.facebook.com/IAmAshleyScottTwitter: www.twitter.com/AshleyScott3Instagram: www.Instagram.com/AshleyScott3



