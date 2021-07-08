YES To Release New Studio Album 'The Quest' On October 1, 2021





www.twitter.com/insideouteu New York, NY (Top40 Charts) YES, who are Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood, will release their new studio album THE QUEST on InsideOutMusic/Sony Music on October 1.Containing 11 songs, 8 on the main CD with 3 extra tracks on a bonus CD, THE QUEST will also be available on Vinyl and 5.1 Blu-ray and CD deluxe editions, all on the day of release. The track listing is below."It is simply an honour for me to have the opportunity to bring together the band members in the development of a well-refined set of songs that capture the band's true potential," said Steve Howe, who produced the album. He added, "Much of the music was written in late 2019 with the rest in 2020. We commissioned several orchestrations to augment and enhance the overall sound of these fresh new recordings, hoping that our emphasis on melody, coupled with some expansive instrumental solo breaks, keeps up the momentum for our listeners." Additional percussion was provided by guest Jay Schellen who supplements YES' live performances.Label Manager Thomas Waber said, "I am delighted to welcome YES to the label and am looking forward to seeing the reaction of the band's fans to the new album. Being a long-time fan myself, I am really excited by the new material. Steve Howe managed to capture many of the important elements that we all love about YES!"THE QUEST - 2CD Digipak track listing:CD1:01. The Ice Bridge 7.0102. Dare To Know 6.0003. Minus The Man 5.3504. Leave Well Alone 8.0605. The Western Edge 4.2606. Future Memories 5.0807. Music To My Ears 4.4108. A Living Island 6.52CD2:01. Sister Sleeping Soul 4.5102. Mystery Tour 3.3303. Damaged World 5.20Formats are:Limited Edition Deluxe 2LP & 2CD plus Blu-ray Box-setLimited Edition 2CD & Blu-ray ArtbookGatefold 2LP & 2CD plus LP and booklet2CD Digipak Digital AlbumPre-order begins July 23For half a century YES have been the definitive band of the progressive music genre, the band by which all others are judged. Their ground-breaking albums of the 70s set the standard for the genre and influenced countless others who followed in their wake.The current line-up of YES was completed in 2015 when Billy Sherwood replaced founder member Chris Squire, at Squire's insistence, as he bravely fought a losing battle with leukaemia. Since then, YES have concentrated on touring with their Album Series tours, each featuring a classic YES album in its entirety. During this period YES have released three live albums Topographic Drama - Live Across America (2017), Yes Live 50 (2019) and The Royal Affair Tour: Live in Las Vegas (2020).The music of YES has endured over the years and has been handed down through generations of music lovers.YES Online:https://yesworld.com/https://www.facebook.com/yestheband/https://twitter.com/yesofficialhttps://www.instagram.com/yesofficial/https://www.youtube.com/user/yesofficialwww.insideoutmusic.comwww.youtube.com/InsideOutMusicTVwww.facebook.com/InsideOutMusicwww.twitter.com/insideouteu



