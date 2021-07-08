Trixie Mattel & Katya Zamolodchikova Announce First-Ever US Tour; All New Scripted Show Trixie And Katya Live Debuts March Of 2022



"After over a year of living on your small screens, we are pulling out all of the stops on this live show," said Trixie Mattel. "You can expect spectacular musical numbers, a dazzling set, and impeccable timing from two of the most talented women in the world. Do I smell a Tony?"



Trixie And Katya Live is a parody homage to the classic female road trip comedies from the 90s to today. From drag classics To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything!

"Trixie and Katya Live will redefine drag, theatre, and art," said Katya Zamolodchikova. "You may leave with more questions than answers, but one thing's for sure: The world will never be the same.



The Trixie And Katya Live tour also marks the launch of Obsessed, a new brand from drag promoters, Five Senses Reeling. Obsessed is a new platform to discover where your favorite LGBTQ+ talent, including drag, music, and comedy, are performing, buy exclusive merchandise, watch engaging content, and more.

"It's a thrill to be launching our new brand with one of the most highly anticipated drag tours ever to grace the stage," said Jason Brotman, owner and founder of Five Senses Reeling and Obsessed. "To bring these two drag superstars and viral comedy sensations together live on stage is a dream come true, and we can't wait for fans to experience this live theatrical tour, unlike anything they have ever seen before."



A limited number of upgrade package add-ons will be available for sale in each city. The Strawberry Social Early Entry



Presale for tickets and upgrade packages begins Wednesday, July 14, at noon. General on sale begins Friday, July 16 at noon. Tickets available at www.trixieandkatya.com. Ticket prices range from $34.50 - $154.25, and upgrade packages range from $79 - $299.

Entertainment Weekly shared the announcement this morning.



Trixie And Katya Live 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

March 15 & 16, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

March 18 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

March 20 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

March 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

March 23 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

March 25 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

March 27 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

March 28 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium Theatre

March 29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

March 30 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

April 1 - Washington D.C. - Warner Theatre

April 3 - Boston, MA - The Colonial Theatre

April 4 - Brooklyn, NY -

April 5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

April 6 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

April 8 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb

April 9 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

April 11 - Houston, TX - Sarofim Hall - Hobby Center

April 12 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

April 15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

April 16 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

For complete tour and ticketing information, visit www.trixieandkatya.com/.



Trixie Mattel is the stage name of Brian Michael Firkus, an American singer, actor, drag queen, and recognized "Skinny Legend." Trixie is the winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" season 3 (originally competing on season 7). She is also a Billboard Heatseekers #1 charting recording artist (One Stone, 2018), a wildly successful touring act, and a content-creating sensation. In 2019, Trixie worked the festival circuit as the subject of a bio documentary, "Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts," debuted her cosmetics company Trixie Cosmetics, and released her "Skinny Legend" comedy special. 2020 found Trixie releasing his third album 'Barbara' to acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, People, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, Vanity Fair, G.Q., Esquire, and more. He also released a New York Times best-selling book with Katya called "Trixie and Katya's Guide to



Katya Zamolodchikova rose to fame as a television superstar after two beloved runs on RuPaul's Drag Race (season 7 and



