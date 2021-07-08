Trailer Debut - Hulu's "McCartney 3,2,1"





All six episodes of "McCartney 3,2,1" premiere July 16 on Hulu. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) McCartney 3,2,1" is directed by Emmy Award-winning Zachary Heinzerling and executive produced by McCartney, Rubin, Scott Rodger, Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Jeff Pollack, Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern with Leila Mattimore serving as co-executive producer. Endeavor Content serves as the studio, producing alongside MPL Communications Inc., Shangri-La, Film 45, Kennedy Marshall and Diamond Docs.Synopsis: Paul McCartney sits down for a rare, in-depth, one on one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena rock of Wings and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist. In this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner, join Paul and Rick for an intimate conversation about the songwriting, influences, and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.McCartney 3,2,1 will be available in the US as a Hulu Original and internationally on Disney+ as a Star OriginalAll six episodes of "McCartney 3,2,1" premiere July 16 on Hulu.



