"Resort To Love" - Official Trailer - Netflix

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Christina Milian plays an aspiring singer on a journey to find herself in paradise -- but what she actually finds is her ex-fiance (Jay Pharoah), his new bride (Christiani Pitts) and a hunky fling (Sinqua Walls) in the destination rom-com we all need right now.



Produced by Alicia Keys, the film seems to have everything you could want from a sexy romantic comedy, including furtive glances and a lush tropical setting. Starring Milian, Pharoah, Wells, Tymberlee Hills, and Christiani Pitt, we can't wait to see the hijinks the group gets into. However, the trailer does bring up one big question... if Erica and Jason were together for four and a half years, then why doesn't she recognize his brother? We're sure Resort to Love will answer that and more when it premieres on Netflix on July 29.

Watch RESORT TO LOVE, only on Netflix, July 29.



