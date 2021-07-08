Red Dead Online: Blood Money Coming July 13, First Trailer Tomorrow





Look out for a host of new details about next week's Red Dead Online: Blood Money on July 7, including the debut of the official trailer. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To gear up for the launch of the new Red Dead Online: Blood Money update on July 13, take advantage of special bonuses in Red Dead Online all this week, including 2X RDO$ and XP on all Showdown Modes and A Land of Opportunities.Winning in any Showdown Mode this week will earn players a Reward for 30% off an Ability Card Upgrade, while completing "Kill Them, Each and Every One" from A Land of Opportunities will earn you a Reward for a free Treasure Map. Moonshiners above Rank 100 who win any Showdown Mode will also receive an Offer for 3 Gold Bars off any Moonshine Bar Theme.Long tenured Red Dead Online players that are Rank 100 or above will receive an Offer for 50% off a select Weapon, while everybody who purchases a weapon modification this week will get an Offer for 40% off a select Revolver as well as 200 Express Revolver Ammo. Plus all Weapon and Pamphlet Rank requirements at the Fence have been lifted this week.Look out for a host of new details about next week's Red Dead Online: Blood Money on July 7, including the debut of the official trailer.



