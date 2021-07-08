Rolling Stone To Launch UK Edition





Rolling Stone, the number one brand in music publishing, has been the leading voice of music and popular culture for over 50 years. The multi-media brand features the latest in music reviews, in-depth interviews, hard-hitting political commentary and award-winning journalism across several platforms including magazine, digital, mobile, social and experiential marketing. Headquartered in New York, Rolling Stone provides "all the news that fits" to a global audience of approximately 60 million people every month and publishes over 100 pieces of content every day. For more information, please visit www.rollingstone.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For decades, ROLLING STONE magazine has shaped the way generations of readers engage with music, entertainment and current affairs. The cultural phenomenon, founded by Jann Wenner and music critic Ralph Gleason in San Francisco in 1967, has - without fear or favour - included "all the news that fits" and in so doing, built a reputation unparalleled within its sphere.Now, the iconic, multi-platform media brand will be published in the UK, by the team behind the much-loved, high-profile ATTITUDE magazine, the UK and Europe's best-selling LGBTQ title.Stream Publishing, the award-winning content creation and live events agency owned and run by Darren Styles OBE, has signed an exclusive licensing deal with Penske Media Corporation (PMC), owner of the ROLLING STONE brand, to launch the print title and its associated digital and social platforms in the UK as soon as this autumn, with live events rolled out from Spring 2022.Says Darren Styles OBE, Managing Director of Stream Publishing: "The arrival of ROLLING STONE in the UK is not only a hugely exciting development for our brilliant team, but also fantastic news for the UK music and entertainment industries which deserve the showcase and platform that this iconic brand will deliver. A ROLLING STONE cover is the picture worth 10,000 words, and UK artists will now have opportunities of their own to achieve just that, as well access to the RS network that stretches well beyond its native USA to Australia, China and more than a dozen other countries.""We are excited to have the opportunity to search out UK talent to commentate on one of the most fascinating political ages this country has seen and have the opportunity to bring to light the kind of long-reads and investigative work made famous by the like of Hunter S Thompson, P J O'Rourke and Tom Wolfe. ROLLING STONE UK, here as there, will share the stories that need to be told, shine light into dark corners and yet celebrate, too, that which entertains us. There is no title better suited to these times.""We couldn't be more thrilled to launch Rolling Stone UK with our partners at Stream Publishing. The opportunity to bring our content to a country we have a longstanding history with and admiration for feels right," said Rolling Stone President and COO, Gus Wenner. "The UK is the birthplace of some of the most iconic musicians, many of whom have played a significant role in shaping our legacy. Today is the beginning of another exciting chapter in our evolution."Stream Publishing is a privately-owned media agency established in 2008 to produce content in print, online and across social platforms for, or in partnership with, third-party clients in the automotive (Vauxhall, Jaguar, Bentley), retail (SPAR, Liberty of London, Klarna), entertainment (Netflix, Spotify) and travel sectors (Virgin Atlantic, Cunard, P&O Cruises, CityJet and Flybe). The acquisition of Attitude, the world's largest LGBTQ media brand, saw a resurgent magazine become the best-selling title for gay men in the UK and Europe, and the launch of the Attitude Awards in 2012 (now the pre-eminent annual gala dinner of its kind with 650 guests including HRH Prince Harry, Cher and Kylie Minogue) has added a reputation for stellar live events. The Attitude Magazine Foundation, founded in 2018, has raised and distributed almost £300,000 for LGBTQ causes. For more please visit www.attitude.co.uk.Rolling Stone, the number one brand in music publishing, has been the leading voice of music and popular culture for over 50 years. The multi-media brand features the latest in music reviews, in-depth interviews, hard-hitting political commentary and award-winning journalism across several platforms including magazine, digital, mobile, social and experiential marketing. Headquartered in New York, Rolling Stone provides "all the news that fits" to a global audience of approximately 60 million people every month and publishes over 100 pieces of content every day. For more information, please visit www.rollingstone.com.



