How Music Can Help You Focus And Avoid Distractions

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Using music to help you focus and get into a specific mindset is an old tradition that has been used for decades. Numerous studies prove that music can change your thoughts, moods, and behaviors. Some people will even use music to drown out other background noises that may be distracting their study time.

Here are some of the ways you can use music to increase your productivity and work better. Even if you just want to learn how to relax, music can be a wonderful way to clear your mind.

You Could Become Inspired

Have you ever had writer's block while trying to put an essay together? Perhaps you just can't concentrate long enough to think of a story. Depending on the music you choose, you can steer your thoughts and subconscious to be more open and freer, boosting creativity. Many writers say you should listen to something upbeat and fast-paced that is also a happy tune.

It is believed the neurons in your brain that increase stress and worries can temporarily be put to sleep so that the creative side of your brain is more active. This makes you more productive at work too.

Trick Your Moods

It happens to everyone. You have one bad thing happen and your mood is ruined for the day. Music can be used to change the chemistry in your brain to trick it into giving you more dopamine. This is the feel-good hormone that also lowers your cortisol - the stress hormone.

Interestingly, listening to a live music performance showed even more positive benefits for people who were unhappy and stressed. It is even common for sports athletes or celebrities to listen to some music to psyche themselves up. Even famous poker players have their own playlist.

Learning Becomes Easier

Have you ever wondered how people can read a textbook with headphones on? Now, some people simply can't work or concentrate when there are background noises around. If you are lucky not to be one of those, you can use music to your advantage.

One of the greatest things about music is you have access to a wide variety of genres. Specifically, for studying you should opt for just plain music with no lyrics at all. For example, classical music has been proven to improve memory and retain information, so it is especially effective when studying.

It Gives Your Body a Sense of Reward

Sounds weird, but scientists say that listening to music physically releases many different neurochemicals into your brain. Because of its amazing ability, your brain can have the same happy memory or feeling that you had when you first heard a particular song. Not only is dopamine a feel-good chemical but it activates the pleasure zone in your brain, similar to when you get a reward.

If you need the energy to clean the house, put on some hip hop or the radio, but when you need to focus and study, choose softer music without words will keep you from being distracted. Different types of music can have profoundly different effects, so you should pick the right music based on what you need to get done.