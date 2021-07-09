Jeremy Squires Debuts Haunting New Single + Music Video "Diminish" Taken From Upcoming Album 'Unravel'



10. Borderline. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As dream-folk singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist JEREMY SQUIRES prepares to release his 11th studio album UNRAVEL - due out July 30 via the California-based Blackbird Record Label - he today (July 9) has unveiled the stirring video for new single "Diminish" which taps into his varied influences (including The Cure). Watch the atmospheric video featuring locations he frequents in his hometown of New Bern, North Carolina here. The single will be available tomorrow (July 9) at all streaming platforms."For me 'Diminish' represents change and finding beauty in unlikely places both literally and metaphorically," shares SQUIRES.He goes on to explain how the video came about and relates to the song, stating: "Photography is a passion for me, and I was photographing abandoned houses and structures around NC. While photographing I felt inspired to film these places. I found beauty and sadness in what some people might see as ugly or decrepit. Most of these places are hidden from plain view and I found peace and solace filming this video while some places I drive past every day, and I wanted them to be seen the way I see them… as hauntingly beautiful."Marking his most intimate and personal material to date, UNRAVEL's 10 tracks merge distinctive songcraft with deeply felt vocals and musical performances that aim for the head and the heart. Written following the loss of his grandmother (who raised him), SQUIRES experiments with new instruments—writing his first-ever song on bass—and influences by building tracks with friends such as Erin Tate (ex-Minus The Bear) while somehow maintaining to effortlessly weave each track into a cohesive statement."When I listened back to this album, it seems like you can really see and feel what I was talking or singing about…it's like a story," he shares. "Lyrically it seems more in-depth. There's something about this album that is more dreamy. I can see where it's definitely different than anything that I've released."On the album's artwork - illustrated by Kelley Wills/Brain Flower Designs - which can be seen featured below, SQUIRES explains, "For me swans are extremely significant as they are a symbol of grace, beauty and loyalty. Two swans (a pair) represent soulmates to me and the depth of a soul in general."UNRAVEL Track Listing1. My Last Song2. Fade (Watch)3. Only In My Dreams (Watch)4. Aurora5. Unravel6. Dream Walking7. Burst8. Crosses9. Diminish (Watch)10. Borderline.



