Classical Soprano Carly Paoli Breaks Down Musical Borders With New Duets' Album

Saturday 26 March 2022 St Asaphs Cathedral , Clwyd New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Whether it be a live or recorded performance, a classical, contemporary, musical theatre or spiritual song, British/Italian soprano Carly Paoli, certainly knows how to deliver and 24 September 2021 will see the release of a brand-new album, Carly Paoli & Friends on the Abiah label. The Mansfield born singer/songwriter's fourth album features a stunning mix of collaborations with some of the biggest names from across the music world. Carly Paoli & Friends, imaginatively breaks down musical borders, celebrating the human voice and relationships in abundance with style, ingenuity, and bravura.A Classical Brit Nominee and BBC Music Ambassador, Carly Paoli has done her utmost during lockdown to 'keep the music flowing' with live and filmed performances, both solo and with other artists. What has been a unique time in all our lives has seen Carly seek out and create new musical alliances which has led to the wonderful mix of musical styles that will be revealed on Carly Paoli & Friends.Full of surprises, Carly Paoli & Friends, features 13 duets and one bonus track, If We Could Learn To Love Again, a song written especially for Carly by Frank Wildhorn, whose credits include the musicals Scarlet Pimpernel and Jekyll & Hyde, with lyrics by Carly and Grant Black. With material ranging from contemporary pop to classical, musical theatre and spiritual, Carly Paoli & Friends is a melting pot of styles offering something for everyone.On the contemporary front, Barry Manilow's One Voice is recorded with choral backing from students at the Brit School. Pray, written by Jethro Tull keyboardist Peter John Vettese with lyrics by Carly Paoli and Grant Black, sees Carly duet with legendary vocalist Paul Carrack (Ace, Mike & The Mechanics, Squeeze, Roxy Music); Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet fame, collaborates with Carly on Kiss The Stars with music by Walter Afanasieff, the multi-Grammy Award winning producer and songwriter with lyrics by Carly and Hadley. French pop opera star Vincent Niclo and Carly team up for a sumptuous rendition of Amigos Para Siempre, the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Don Black Olympic anthem and finally, Carly is reunited with The Tenors, the operatic, multi-award-winning Canadian trio for the classical pop song Love Will Never End. The Tenors appeared as guests on Carly Paoli's concert Music For Mercy - Live From The Roman Forum in 2016.Musical Theatre legend Elaine Paige and Carly Paoli duet on Rainbow Medley - a contemporary take on three musical theatre classic 'rainbow' songs - Look To The Rainbow from Finian's Rainbow, Over The Rainbow from The Wizard Of Oz and Rainbow Connection from the 1979 The Muppet Movie. A Million Dreams sees Carly and Ramin Karimloo perform their exclusive interpretation of the song from The Greatest Showman and for This Is My Lovely Day from the 1947 British show, Bless the Bride, Carly reunites with world renowned tenor Joseph Calleja. Calleja was one of Carly's special guests on her TV special Christmas At The Castle on Sky Arts and Carly and Calleja both appeared on BBC Radio Two's Friday Night Is Music Night.From the classical arena we see Carly duet with American international operatic tenor Noah Stewart on In Pursuit Of Love. Based on Waltz No 2 from The Suite for Variety Orchestra by Dmitri Shostakovich, the music featured in the Netflix hit Bridgerton, but lyrics have been added to reflect the storyline of the blockbuster TV series. On Mi Mancherai, a haunting melody with words that ache with longing and memories of a lost love, Carly is accompanied by young classical violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason and for Un Amore Cosi Grande, a celebrated Italian song, Carly reunites with Italian Bandoneon player Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi.The final two duets evoke Carly's spiritual side, with American Christian tenor David Phelps on I Believe, originally composed as a song of hope for soldiers in the Korean war, and with Aled Jones for Be Thou My Vision, a beautiful hymn with words from Old Irish set to the tune Slane. Carly is a special guest on Aled Jones Cathedral Tour 2022, so this recording offers the chance for the public to hear the pair sing together before the tour.Recorded during lockdown, observing strict Covid-19 guidelines, orchestral accompaniment is provided in the main by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra with renowned American conductor and composer Steven Mercurio. Another track features The London Symphony Orchestra, conducted by award-winning composer William Ross. Musical arrangements are managed across the album by composers, conductors and arrangers Paul Herbert and Dom Haslam.Carly Paoli & Friends provides the perfect platform for this supremely talented artist to showcase her incredible talent and versatility, breathing new life into each performance, marking her out as one of the most exciting talents to emerge in recent years. Available to order now on Amazon here.ALED JONES TOUR DATES WITH CARLY PAOLI AS SPECIAL GUEST:13 November 2021 Gaiety Theatre, Isle of ManWednesday 23 February 2022 St Mary's Church, Nottingham Thursday 24 February 2022 Bristol Cathedral, BristolFriday 25 February 2022 St David's Cathedral Pembrokeshire, St David'sSunday 27 February 2022 Winchester Cathedral, WinchesterMonday 28 February 2022 The Cathedral & Abbey Church of St Alban, St AlbansTuesday 1 March 2022 Guildford Cathedral, Guildford Thursday 3 March 2022 Wells Cathedral, WellsFriday 4 March 2022 Wakefield Cathedral, WakefieldSaturday 5 March 2022 Chelmsford Cathedral, ChelmsfordMonday 7 March 2022 Manchester MonasteryWednesday 9 March 2022 Lichfield Cathedral, Lichfield Thursday 10 March 2022 Exeter Cathedral, ExeterFriday 11 March 2022 Hereford Cathedral, HerefordSaturday 12 March 2022 Llandaff Cathedral, CardiffMonday 14 March 2022 Anglican Cathedral, LiverpoolTuesday 15 March 2022 Coventry CathedralWednesday 16 March 2022 Rochester Cathedral, RochesterFriday 18 March 2022 Ely Cathedral, CambsSaturday 19 March 2022 Portmouth Cathedral, Old PortsmouthMonday 21 March 2022 Beverley Minster, BeverleyTuesday 22 March 2022 Durham Cathedral, DurhamWednesday 23 March 2022 Paisley Abbey, PaisleyFriday 25 March 2022 Bangor Cathedral, BangorSaturday 26 March 2022 St Asaphs Cathedral , Clwyd



