Italian Indie-Rock Band AB29 Share New Single 'Brainwaves'



Made up of Zoe,



In



'Brainwaves' is the second single off their upcoming EP 'Memorem', a metaphorical journey through the lights and shadows of schizophrenia. Being the second track on the EP, it represents signs of the first symptoms, the first sensation of something wrong with the protagonist. An inevitable flow of thoughts that can only lead to something upsetting.



The EP, set for release in XXX, explores the theme of schizophrenia through five tracks, taking the listener on a journey through the progressive metamorphosis of a mental state which, song after song, manifests itself in all its real beauty. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Italian all female indie-rock band AB29 share their compelling new single, 'Brainwaves', out now on all streaming platforms.Made up of Zoe, Francesca and Rebecca, the band formed in 2015 when they began writing songs together and performing in various national competitions, making it to finals of 'Sanremo Rock 2018'.In September 2017 they released their first album 'Fix', then shortly after they were signed to Italian record label Beng! Dischi, where they begin to develop their sound and record their work in a studio.'Brainwaves' is the second single off their upcoming EP 'Memorem', a metaphorical journey through the lights and shadows of schizophrenia. Being the second track on the EP, it represents signs of the first symptoms, the first sensation of something wrong with the protagonist. An inevitable flow of thoughts that can only lead to something upsetting.The EP, set for release in XXX, explores the theme of schizophrenia through five tracks, taking the listener on a journey through the progressive metamorphosis of a mental state which, song after song, manifests itself in all its real beauty.



