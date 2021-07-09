Watch A New Short Documentary From The Foo Fighters!











Most recently, the band sold-out two nights at The World's Most Famous



MSG Entertainment is paving the way for a return to normalcy in live entertainment. The June 20 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Madison Square Garden Live team created an eight-minute documentary about the historic June 20 Foo Fighters show that reopened Madison Square Garden and marked the return of live music in New York City after 15 long months. Music history was made at The Garden that night, and as the song says, "It's times like these you learn to live again." Foo Fighters first headlined a sold-out Garden in February 2008 on their "Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace" tour, returning to rock the venue for another sell-out show in November 2011 on the " Wasting Light " tour.Most recently, the band sold-out two nights at The World's Most Famous Arena in July 2018, on their "Concrete and Gold" tour. The announcement of the June 20 MSG show follows the news of Foo Fighters' first six U.S. dates on their "25th 26th Anniversary" tour taking place later this summer.MSG Entertainment is paving the way for a return to normalcy in live entertainment. The June 20 Foo Fighters show, along with other recently announced shows across MSG Entertainment's venues, are part of the company's efforts to restart New York.



