"Love Is Blind: After The Altar" - Official Teaser - Netflix





According to the official Netflix synopsis, After the Altar will "catch up with your favorite couples and singles as they settle back into their daily lives in Atlanta." In a press release, the streaming platform teased:

"How will

Watch Love is Blind: After the Altar on Netflix beginning July 28, 2021.

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Season 1 cast of Love is Blind is back for an anniversary party you won't want to miss. When it comes to love, the experiment never ends...especially when Jessica and Barnett are back in the same room.According to the official Netflix synopsis, After the Altar will "catch up with your favorite couples and singles as they settle back into their daily lives in Atlanta." In a press release, the streaming platform teased:"How will Amber and Barnett feel about seeing Jessica? Will Diamond and Carlton ever make amends? Who might make a surprise appearance? And who won't even show up for the party because of all the drama that's happened in the past two years? Ultimately, when it comes to love, the experiment never ends."Watch Love is Blind: After the Altar on Netflix beginning July 28, 2021.



