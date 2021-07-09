The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber Team Up In New Song "Stay"



Global superstar Justin Bieber's certified-platinum smash hit " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the wide demand from fans surrounding his new single, The Kid LAROI is back with the new highly anticipated song "Stay" featuring multi-platinum selling global superstar and friend Justin Bieber. The new track is accompanied by a music video featuring LAROI and Bieber caught in a scenic standstill directed by Colin TIlley.Following a year of notable success and a SNL performance debut stemming from the R.I.A.A certified platinum breakout hit " Without You ", as well as 'FCK LOVE (SAVAGE)' debuting No. 3 on the Billboard charts and peaking at No. 1 on the Australian ARIA Album Chart, The Kid LAROI is gearing up for the third and final chapter of FCK LOVE (OVER YOU) out this Summer.At only seventeen years old, The Kid LAROI made waves with his first major label mixtape FCK LOVE. Managed by SB Projects, home of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and other notable artists - The Kid LAROI continues to show incredible promise and vocal ability as he leads the artists to watch conversation with his critically acclaimed repack of FCK LOVE (SAVAGE). After receiving many notable nods and co-signs from his peers, LAROI is well on his way to becoming a household name.Global superstar Justin Bieber's certified-platinum smash hit " Peaches " debuted at #1 on Billboard Hot 100 and hit #1 on both the Top 40 and Rhythmic Airplay charts. " Peaches " - with over 1.5 billion streams worldwide - is the latest single from Justin's global #1 album Justice, his eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. Bieber made history as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Justice opened at #1 streaming in 117 countries worldwide and has accumulated over 6 billion streams to date. With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Justin reigns as one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers worldwide and is the #1 artist on Spotify global with over 75 million monthly listeners. Tickets for Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour 2022 are on sale now via justinbiebermusic.com and ticketmaster.com.



