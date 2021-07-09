Maluma Releases New Single And Video "Sobrio"



In "Sobrio", written by Maluma, Édgar Barrera, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Alejandro Robledo, Filly Andres Lima and Lenin Yorney Palacios,



Thus, in the beautiful cinematic music video shot in Los Angeles by renowned director











The 2018 Latin GRAMMY award winner for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album (for F.A.M.E.) is one of social media's most popular artists with over 23 million Facebook fans, 6 million Twitter followers, and a whopping 57.3 million Instagram followers, making him the leading Latin male artist on Instagram and the first and only one to surpass 50 million followers. His official YouTube/VEVO channel has more than 26.8 million subscribers, having earned him a YouTube Diamond Play Button Award.



With his



In 2018,



Since joining Sony New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global Latin music idol MALUMA has just dropped his new single, melodic Latin pop banger "Sobrio" (" Sober "), along with its music video, which includes several celebrity cameos. "Sobrio" is the first single off the artist's upcoming album.In "Sobrio", written by Maluma, Édgar Barrera, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Alejandro Robledo, Filly Andres Lima and Lenin Yorney Palacios, Maluma once again sings about heartbreak but unlike the somewhat braggadocious Papi Juancho attitude he had in "HAWÁI"; this time he shows a more vulnerable side. The lyrics tell the story of someone who is only able to gather the courage to call his ex-girlfriend to tell her he misses her and say he is sorry, only after he has been drinkingThus, in the beautiful cinematic music video shot in Los Angeles by renowned director Jessy Terrero of Cinema Giants, we encounter a Maluma that is definitely not sobrio as he drowns his sorrows when he sees his girl, played by Israeli fashion supermodel Eden Fines, on a date, with reality star Scott Disick, and then gathers the liquid courage to confront them, making a fool of himself in the process while still somehow looking cool as only Maluma could do. Besides cameos from Disick, singer/rapper Saweetie, actor/singer/model Quincy Brown and Australian supermodel Shanina Shaik, the video has an unexpected not to be missed ending. Maluma is currently in the midst of rehearsals for Maluma's PAPI JUANCHO MALUMA WORLD TOUR, his first live, in-person tour since the beginning of the pandemic. The North American leg of the PAPI JUANCHO MALUMA WORLD TOUR kicks off on September 2nd and will make stops in more than 25 cities before including venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles. Maluma is one of the leading voices in Latin music and a bona fide global youth idol. Born Juan Luis Londoño in Medellin, Colombia, he formulated his artistic moniker Maluma from the first two letters of the names of his mother, father and sister.The 2018 Latin GRAMMY award winner for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album (for F.A.M.E.) is one of social media's most popular artists with over 23 million Facebook fans, 6 million Twitter followers, and a whopping 57.3 million Instagram followers, making him the leading Latin male artist on Instagram and the first and only one to surpass 50 million followers. His official YouTube/VEVO channel has more than 26.8 million subscribers, having earned him a YouTube Diamond Play Button Award.With his Maluma World Tour he has achieved unparalleled success, having sold over one million tickets in 105 worldwide concerts in 2017 alone and becoming the top concert-selling Latin artist in the world. In 2018 and 2019, he broke records achieving full houses in all of his shows throughout the United States and Europe selling out Madison Square Garden (New York), the American Airlines Arena (Miami) and two The Forums (Los Angeles), among others. With his 11:11 World Tour he also sold out Israel's largest venue, Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv (60,000+ audience); made history at the 18th annual Mawazine Festival in Rabat, Morocco, setting an all-time attendance record with his headlining concert in front of 200,000 people; and performed for the first time ever in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in front of 25,000.In 2018, Maluma entered the fashion scene with his edgy, youthful and authentic look, and style. He has been named a "Menswear Icon in the Making" and "Men's Fashion's Newest Muse" by Vogue. In addition, he was one of GQ's "Men of the Year" in 2019 and continues to gain the fashion support of designers such as Kim Jones (Dior), Jeremy Scott (Moschino), Olivier Rousteing (Balmain), Donatella Versace, Calvin Klein, Christian Louboutin, Louis Vuitton and more. In 2019, he attended the Met Gala for the first time, being one of the first Latin urban artists of this generation to be invited by Anna Wintour. Maluma has also released top campaigns and commercials as the face of global brands such as Moet Hennessy, Michelob and Adidas.Since joining Sony Music Latin in 2015, Maluma has released five albums Pretty Boy Dirty Boy (2015), F.A.M.E. (2018), 11:11 (2019), Papi Juancho (2020) and 7DJ (2021). Maluma is the youngest artist to simultaneously hold both the #1 and #2 spots on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart and only the sixth act to ever achieve the feat he has now repeated three times. To date Maluma has had twenty #1 singles on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart.



