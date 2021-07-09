Fredo Releases Track 'Wandsworth To Bullingdon Ft. Headie One' And Announces Album Release Date



While details of the album still remain under lock and key, he has promised it to be his 'hardest sh*t so far'.



The last four years have been an impressive journey for Fredo. With his 2018 mixtape Tables Turn charting at #5 and becoming the fourth biggest UK debut release that year, he followed this with his first #1 single alongside Dave with Funky Friday. In 2019 he released his #5 charting album Third Avenue and hit single Netflix & Chill, selling out his entire UK and Ireland tour, including two dates at London's Kentish Town Forum. He also appeared on stage alongside Dave during Stormzy's headline set at Glastonbury to perform Funky Friday.



