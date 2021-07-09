7 Tips For Throwing A Mini Garden Festival

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) If you are longing for the feeling of dancing with your mates outside while a great band plays, there are more options than paying hundreds of dollars for a festival ticket. While attending festivals is fun, sometimes it is better to do it with a group of friends and avoid the heavy queues, hefty drink prices, and long-distance travel.

Throwing a mini garden festival does not have to be difficult. With the right music, atmosphere and, of course, the perfect guest list, you will create a night that everyone will remember. Here are seven tips for getting it right.

1: Hire a Great Band

The first step is to hire a band so great that you and your friends dance the night away. You will be able to find event entertainment to accommodate all types of events with awesome bands. Do you want a tribute band to do renditions of your favorite rock songs? Would you prefer musicians who play their own music? Whatever you want from your live music, you are sure to find it online.

2: Get the Right Equipment

While most bands will bring their own instruments and speakers, you should speak to the performers first in case you need to provide something of your own. For example, you might want additional speakers, especially if your garden is large. You should also think about exactly where the band will perform so you can sort out the wires and set-up in advance.

3: Start with Food

It is hard to have a great time on an empty stomach, especially if you are drinking alcohol. Greet your guests with some tasty treats as soon as they arrive and you will find the night proceeds much smoother. Do not forget to provide in-between song snacks, too!

4: Lights, Lights, Lights

Festivals are not just about music and food - you should also think about lights. You could hang some twinkly fairy lights in the surrounding trees, or you could go a step further and install some colorful strobe lights.

5: Talk to Your Neighbors in Advance

Unless you are lucky enough to have your house in a remote location, then you must talk to your neighbors about your garden festival in advance. After all, you do not want to surprise them with loud music and flashing lights. Not only could this affect your relationship with your neighbor, but they could even call the police on your property. If you are friendly with your neighbors, you could even invite them along!

6: Strategically Place Trash Cans Around

A simple but smart tip for making the next day's clean up much easier is to strategically place trash cans around the area. If you have a designated dance spot, for example, make sure you place one just to the side of it for beer cans and other bits of trash. Remember to put one by the food table, too!

7: Let Your Hair Down!

There is no point in planning a great garden festival if you do not let yourself enjoy it. Once everything is planned and the guests have arrived, make sure you let your hair down and party like everyone else. After all, you deserve it!