Gen Z Pop Phenom Claire Rosinkranz Releases New EP "6 Of A Billion"

Southern California singer, songwriter, ballerina, and multi-instrumentalist Claire Rosinkranz grafts the Gen-Z coming-of-age experience onto quirky D.I.Y. soundscapes often cooked up by her dad in the garage. Within a year, the 17-year-old phenomenon has eclipsed over half-a-billion total streams and received widespread acclaim courtesy of Rolling Stone, Variety, Coup de Main, Buzzfeed, Genius, and more. OnesToWatch championed her as one of its "Top Artists To Watch in 2021," while New York Times and Billboard named her breakout anthem "Backyard Boy" among "The Best Songs of 2020." Speaking of "Backyard Boy," it inspired over 3 million TikTok videos and fueled the trailer for Amazon's The Map of Tiny Perfect Things. Along the way, she collaborated with the likes of Jeremy Zucker, Role Model, and Clinton Kane and earned the support of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After building anticipation for its arrival, Gen Z singer-songwriter Claire Rosinkranz releases her anxiously awaited sophomore EP, 6 Of A Billion, today via slowplay/ Republic Records/ Universal Music.She heralded the project with her most recent single "Boy In A Billion." In a week, it has already amassed over 1 million total streams. Attracting critical praise, The Honey Pop fittingly described Claire as "what's next in pop music." In addition to plugs from DORK and more, Clash raved the track "underlines her alt-pop prowess." The project also boasts "Frankenstein," which has reeled in 6 million streams and counting.The EP could double as the ultimate Gen Z teen flick with the star as its narrator. The opener " Hotel " glides on a bouncy beat wrapped in sunny guitar as she details the art of sneaking out (without getting caught) and promises, "One day I'll write a story that'll sit on a shelf about partying with my friends at some random hotel." On the opening track, Claire says, "I wrote this song about the feeling of sneaking out, partying with friends, driving fast and eating pasta."Her voice seesaws over a sparse riff on "Pretty Little Things" as she laments with a soft croon, "All these pretty little things in life we have to learn to ignore." Everything culminates on the jazz-y feels of "LAX." Her powerful delivery echoes in tandem with a bold horn section on one last crescendo.Check out the full tracklisting below!Claire definitely asserts herself as one of a billion and a new kind of pop outlier! Stay tuned for more soon.6 Of A Billion - TracklistHotelPretty Little ThingsBoy In A BillionFall ApartFrankensteinLAXSouthern California singer, songwriter, ballerina, and multi-instrumentalist Claire Rosinkranz grafts the Gen-Z coming-of-age experience onto quirky D.I.Y. soundscapes often cooked up by her dad in the garage. Within a year, the 17-year-old phenomenon has eclipsed over half-a-billion total streams and received widespread acclaim courtesy of Rolling Stone, Variety, Coup de Main, Buzzfeed, Genius, and more. OnesToWatch championed her as one of its "Top Artists To Watch in 2021," while New York Times and Billboard named her breakout anthem "Backyard Boy" among "The Best Songs of 2020." Speaking of "Backyard Boy," it inspired over 3 million TikTok videos and fueled the trailer for Amazon's The Map of Tiny Perfect Things. Along the way, she collaborated with the likes of Jeremy Zucker, Role Model, and Clinton Kane and earned the support of Olivia Rodrigo, Tai Verdes, Lexi Jayde, and 347aidan. Now, she presents an unfiltered perspective on being a teen through her 2021 sophomore EP introduced by the lead single "Frankenstein."



