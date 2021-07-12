Danielia Cotton Returns With Soul-Charged, Motown-inspired Single "Good Day"



"During a particularly dark day, in a dark year, I remember sitting down and thinking I want to write a song that puts me in a good mood," Danielia says. "A good mood chordally became 'A Good Day.' With the help of my new writing partner Jeff Cohen from Nashville, we finished it off with lyrics that actually put us in the mood that we set out to create."



Danielia's artistry is unique and euphonious with soulful vocals merged with gritty, rock 'n' roll elements, and her lyrics are spawned by her angst-ridden youth and early life experiences confronting race, gender and wealth disparity. Danielia not only has embraced the notion of



All of Cotton's original work has been influenced and pulled from her life. She makes a habit of choosing the events and experiences that affected her, that she is able to emotionally recall safely as her powerful performances, as she puts it in her own words, "are a recreation of those life defining moments".

Cotton recently released during the COVID shutdown the EP "A Different War", in which she offers her personal experience of traversing through the intensity of current social issues, racism, greed and the tempestuous waters of love and relationships. As always, her album represents an eclectic musical range, with Cotton being the element that threads it all together. Cotton embodies true artistry untainted by compromise which explains her somewhat long journey to attain serious recognition. Now she has created a new album "Good Day", to be released sometime in September of 2021. Once again, she will go from soul to arena like rock to a beautiful moaning blues ballad. She has long been fighting for a seat at the coveted music round table but refuses to sacrifice her musical values or sound. She hopes to succeed but says, "If one fan is changed you've succeeded. Our definition of success constantly changes as we evolve, but hey, like The Temptations sing, get ready cause here I come".




