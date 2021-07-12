Chance The Rapper Releases New Trailer For "Magnificent Coloring World" Concert Film





In 2017, on the heels of taking home 3 GRAMMY Awards for his mixtape 'Coloring Book', Chance the Rapper performed and filmed a secret concert for his biggest fans in Chicago. The film shares this never-before-seen footage for the first time on the big screen. Directed by Jake Shreier (Robot & Frank, Paper Towns), and featuring a stage and sound design like none other, "Magnificent Coloring World" is the movie and music ticket of the summer. Watch Chance's latest appearance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA where he discusses more details on his original set design for "Magnificent Coloring World".



Staying true to his independent artistry, Chance led the editing process and is also self-distributing the film through his House of Kick's umbrella. The House of Kicks is the film house that has become home to Chance, creating an artistic pod where he is reimagining music, film, and virtual experiences.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chance the Rapper premiered the official trailer to his highly-anticipated concert film, "Magnificent Coloring World" which you can watch it, after previously releasing the teaser trailer in May. The preview revealed an August 13 release date, with presale tickets available to fans starting next Friday, July 16.The film is set to premiere in Los Angeles on Aug 13, followed by a New York premiere on August 14, exclusively at AMC Theatres. Their historic partnership marks the first time an artist has independently distributed a film through AMC Theatres.

In 2020, Chance - who hit #1 on the charts with his song "Holy" with Justin Bieber - adapted to stay-at-home orders and completely pivoted the concert experience. He created 11 unique virtual concerts, with Adweek declaring, "These performances redefine what it means to experience music remotely." In December 2020, Chance released his critically-acclaimed virtual holiday concert film Chi-Town Christmas on YouTube and 3D on Oculus. An ode to Christmas, Chicago, and the miraculous recovery of Jeremih, Chi-Town Christmas is a beautifully shot concert film written and directed by Chance. The film received a "big thumbs up" from the legendary movie reviewer Richard Roeper for Chance's directorial debut.




