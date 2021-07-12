Steve Aoki, Chemical Surf And Zafrir Unite Global Dance Music Cultures On "Siliwa Hay (Ft. Max-Africana)"





Steve Aoki, the two-time Grammy-nominated producer/DJ is one of today's most successful American cross-genre artists, collectively counting 2.8 billion music streams on Spotify. As the founder of the trendsetting record label, events/lifestyle company, and apparel line Dim Mak Records, which he founded in 1996, Aoki has helped launch the careers of global acts like The Chainsmokers, Bloc Party, The Bloody Beetroots, The Gossip, and The Kills, among many others. Dim Mak today counts more than 1,000 official releases from the biggest acts and most buzzing newcomers across EDM, indie rock, hip-hop and beyond over its two-decades-plus discography. As a solo artist, Aoki boasts a lauded discography that includes: New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 2x-Grammy-nominated artist Steve Aoki teams up with Chemical Surf and Zafrir to merge electronic influences with global rhythms on "Siliwa Hay (feat. Max-Africana)." The new single continues a streak of summer anthems for Aoki, which includes a reimagination of R.E.M.'s " Losing My Religion " and "Rubble 2 Gold," ESPN's official #EURO2020 Anthem. With a hypnotic chant-like chorus and electro-laden soundscapes, "Siliwa Hay" is a stunning fusion of worldwide dance music cultures. Listen here:https://ffm.to/siliwa-hay"'Siliwa Hay' is my first collaboration with Chemical Surf & Zafrir, and it's truly a global one," states Steve Aoki. "With Chemical Surf being from Brazil, Zafrir from Israel & the track featuring vocals from Max-Africana, we were able to all come together to create this dance floor anthem that brings together each of our electronic sounds with a global rhythm that I can't wait for you all to dance to.""'Siliwa Hay' is a very special collaboration for us," explains Chemical Surf. "Both Steve and Zafrir are incredible people and artists. Since we all admire each other's work, there was a great synergy in the creation of this track and we're very happy with the result. We can't wait to see it being played around the world!"Zafrir adds, "I wrote the hook line of 'Siliwa Hay' with my friends from a tribe in Ghana. The meaning of the word 'Siliwa' is 'flow and all the good things will be with you.' I was privileged to produce the song with the amazing artists Steve Aoki and Chemical Surf."Paired alongside the track, is an official music video directed by London-based Qianhui Yu, who specializes in creating immersive worlds inhabited by unique characters. The visual is presented as a stream of consciousness with each artist (Aoki, Chemical Surf, Zafrir and Max-Africana) represented as an animated Kawaii creature. Through vibrant, eye-catching sequences, Yu's polychromic animation adds another dimension to "Siliwa Hay." Steve Aoki Tour Dates:7/9 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Gateway, SLC Live w/GATTÜSO7/11 — Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park7/17 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor7/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner7/29 — Chicago, IL @ LollapaloozaSteve Aoki, the two-time Grammy-nominated producer/DJ is one of today's most successful American cross-genre artists, collectively counting 2.8 billion music streams on Spotify. As the founder of the trendsetting record label, events/lifestyle company, and apparel line Dim Mak Records, which he founded in 1996, Aoki has helped launch the careers of global acts like The Chainsmokers, Bloc Party, The Bloody Beetroots, The Gossip, and The Kills, among many others. Dim Mak today counts more than 1,000 official releases from the biggest acts and most buzzing newcomers across EDM, indie rock, hip-hop and beyond over its two-decades-plus discography. As a solo artist, Aoki boasts a lauded discography that includes: Wonderland (2012), his debut solo album, which garnered him his first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronica Album; hip-hop centric Kolony (2017), and the Neon Future series, which includes 'Neon Future I' (2014, certified gold by the RIAA), 'Neon Future II' (2015), 'Neon Future III' (2018) and the recently released 'Neon Future IV' (April 2020); which has rocketed in streaming to date and received praise from singles such as "Maldad" ft. Maluma and "Let It Be Me" ft. Backstreet Boys. Recognized by Forbes as one of the top 5 world's highest paid DJ'sand the world's hardest working DJ, Aoki is "one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world" (Billboard), counting more than 250 tour dates per year. In 2012, Aoki founded THE AOKI FOUNDATION, which primarily supports organizations in the brain science and research areas with a specific focus on regenerative medicine and brain preservation. Most recently, Steve Aoki released his critically acclaimed memoir entitled BLUE: The Color of Noise published by St. Martin's Press.



