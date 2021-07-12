Switchfoot Releases New Single "The Bones Of Us"





San Diego's alt rock quintet New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy Award-winning rock band Switchfoot releases their newest single "the bones of us" off their upcoming album interrobang, set for release on August 20 via Fantasy Records. Produced by Tony Berg (Paul McCartney, Phoebe Bridgers, Andrew Bird), "the bones of us" skillfully weaves shimmering cymbals and bright keys together with Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman's gripping vocal delivery.Challenging our ephemeral, disposable culture, "the bones of us" digs in the dirt of who we once were: the faded dreams, forgotten ideas, false hopes, and lost relationships that transformed us into who we are today. The bittersweet song is shot with a ray of hopefulness as the song decrescendos and leaves its overarching message hanging in the air: "yes, I'm fighting for myself," says the narrator, "but most of all for you.""When we first began to rehearse [the bones of us], it felt like we fell into a trance and stumbled on what a daydream would sound like if you played it on the guitar," says Foreman. "This is ultimately a tune that digs at the bones of the past while keeping an eye on the future."Recently, Switchfoot released the colorful new music video for their latest single "fluorescent." A captivating technicolor ride, the Erick Frost-directed video features complementary hues of blue and orange and bears testament to Switchfoot's retooled sound and image, which expertly marries '60s experimentalism and synth driven new wave swagger.San Diego's alt rock quintet Switchfoot has been continually breaking musical barriers in their 20+ career. They have sold almost 10 million copies worldwide of their eleven studio albums (including their 2003 double-platinum breakthrough 'The Beautiful Letdown' and 2009's Grammy Award-winning 'Hello Hurricane'), racked up a string of Alternative radio hit singles and have had songs in numerous TV shows and movies. They have also performed sold-out tours with over 5 million concert tickets sold in over 40 countries around the world. Switchfoot has raised millions of dollars to aid kids in their community through their BRO-AM Foundation. Their emotionally intelligent and uplifting brand of alternative rock has earned Switchfoot a devoted and loyal global fan base. Switchfoot is: Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar), Drew Shirley (guitar) and Chad Butler (drums).



