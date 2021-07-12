Evanescence & Halestorm's Fall Tour Adds 11/10 La Date At New Youtube Theater









The tour will bring together two of the top women in rock — Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale — for a truly badass experience night after night. Close friends as well as close collaborators, just last year, Lzzy performed back-up vocals on Evanescence's "Use My Voice," and Amy joined Lzzy on a new version of Halestorm's "Break In." In addition to new music and the biggest hits from both women, the shows will highlight their personal bond and the music that's come of it.



Amy Lee said: "Words can't express how excited we are to go back on tour with our friends and rock out again. We've been building this new music in isolation for over a year and dreaming of what it will be like to finally play it live, and to experience it together with our fans for the first time. We can't wait to see you there!"



Lzzy Hale said of the upcoming tour: "We have all been mourning the loss of live music, and patiently waiting, looking toward an uncertain future. Finally the future looks bright and I can't think of a better way to break the silence than with our dear friends in Evanescence. I can only imagine how it will feel to step on stage again night after night, and reconnect with all of the fans whom I've missed so much. Get ready for intense emotions, loud performances, and a newly exhilarated energy unlike any tour we've experienced in the past. Looking forward to seeing you all!"



The Bitter Truth debuted in March as the #1 Current Rock and Alternative album in the US, and the band will bring audiences a high-octane rock energy to match the album, which The LA Times hailed as their "fiercest songs to date." Consequence of Sound said of The Bitter Truth, "Amy Lee and company triumphantly return … and it's certainly worth the wait," and the shows with

Dates below with more to be announced soon. For the latest ticket and VIP information, please visit www.evanescence.com



Grammy-winning





Fri, Nov 5 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

Sun, Nov 7 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge

Tues, Nov 9 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose *

Wed, Nov 10 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater *

Fri, Nov 12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las

Sat, Nov 13 - San Diego, CA - San

Mon, Nov 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre *

Sat, Nov 20 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies

Thu, Dec 2 - Duluth, GA - Gas South

Sun, Dec 5 - Saint Louis, MO - Saint Louis University - Chaifetz

Sat, Dec 11 - Detroit, MI - Caesars Arena ^

Sun, Dec 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center ^

Tue, Dec 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - University of Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center ^

Wed, Dec 15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center ^

Fri, Dec 17 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion ^

Sat, Dec 18 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center ^

*PLUSH supports

^ Lilith Czar supports



Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning







PLUSH is an all-female rock band with a mission--to bring an all-girl rock band back to the forefront of the music industry.

PLUSH is composed of four talented musicians, all under the age of 21, whose accomplishments and talent eclipse their age.

This female rock force is fronted by singer/guitarist Moriah Formica, drummer Brooke Colucci, lead guitarist Bella Perron and bassist Ashley Suppa.

Their debut single "Hate" is currently Top 30 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.



