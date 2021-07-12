Anne-Marie To Play Exclusive London Gig For Capital & Barclaycard





Capital Up Close presents





Fans will be able to win tickets to the exclusive live show by listening to Capital, plus they can look out for the Barclaycard prize draw for extra chances to win too. The gig will also be streamed live on Global Player:

www.globalplayer.com/live/capital/uk/?hp=true LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Capital, the UK's no.1 hit music brand, and Barclaycard have today announced a summer gig series - Capital Up Close with Barclaycard - launching on Wednesday 28th July with an exclusive live gig with Anne-Marie, in London's Under the Bridge venue.Capital Up Close presents Anne-Marie with Barclaycard will feature Anne-Marie performing some of her biggest hits exclusively for Capital listeners, and Barclaycard customers, in Capital's first show with a live audience since 2019. She'll also chat to Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby, who will host the intimate gig. Anne-Marie is one of the UK's biggest stars and has achieved huge chart success with hits including '2002', 'Don't Play' and her Official Big Top 40 no.1 with Niall Horan, 'Our Song'. She's also collaborated with artists including Doja Cat, Rudimental, Nick Jonas and David Guetta.Fans will be able to win tickets to the exclusive live show by listening to Capital, plus they can look out for the Barclaycard prize draw for extra chances to win too. The gig will also be streamed live on Global Player:www.globalplayer.com/live/capital/uk/?hp=true



