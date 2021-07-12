Warner Chappell Music Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With UK Rapper And Songwriter Wretch 32







He is renowned for his lyricism and wordplay and has become an icon in the UK rap scene.





Shani Gonzales, Managing Director, Warner Chappell







In 2011, he released his breakout hit 'Traktor' ahead of the release of



In 2012, Wretch won 'Best International Artist' at the BET Awards and led a national TV and advertising campaign with Adidas for the London 2012 Olympics. In 2014, he released '6 Words', which has received more than 20 million Spotify streams, from the upcoming album Growing Over Life. The record was released in 2016 and debuted at number five in the Albums Chart.

He has since released two more albums, 2017's FR32 and 2019's Upon Reflection. Earlier this year he released the EP little BIG Man.

It was also announced earlier this year that he has joined the UK imprint of Def Jam - 0207 Def Jam - as the label's Creative Director. LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Warner Chappell Music, the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group, has signed a worldwide publishing deal with pioneering UK rapper and songwriter Wretch 32. The agreement covers future works, plus his influential back catalogue. Wretch 32 gained mainstream attention in 2011 with his single 'Traktor' from his second studio album Black and White. The track charted at number five in the UK Singles Chart, while the album charted at number four and produced the number two single 'Unorthodox' and the chart topping 'Don't Go'. He has since gone on to release three more albums, including the Top 5 Growing Over Life, and two more Top 10 hits.He is renowned for his lyricism and wordplay and has become an icon in the UK rap scene. Wretch 32 said: "I'm delighted to sign with Warner Chappell and have them look after my catalogue and future music. When speaking to Shani and Amber (Davis) I knew my songs would be in the right hands. I'm excited for the fans to hear the new music I've been working on, which I can hopefully share with you soon."Shani Gonzales, Managing Director, Warner Chappell Music UK & Head of International A&R, Warner Chappell Music, added: "Wretch is a true legend in the UK scene and it's his songwriting and lyricism that has set him apart for so long. He has an incredible catalogue which we're honoured to be looking after and the new music he's working on is sounding amazing. It's also really great to see him embark on a new chapter of his career and act as a mentor to a new generation of up and coming artists - something that the British music industry will only benefit from. We couldn't be happier to welcome him into the Chappell family." Wretch 32 released his debut studio album Wretchrospective in 2008 and it featured future prominent names in the Black music scene such as Chip, Ghetts, Scorcher, Tinie and Wiley. In 2010, Wretch 32 was named as one of the nominees for BBC's Sound of 2011.In 2011, he released his breakout hit 'Traktor' ahead of the release of Black and White. The record was a commercial success and critically acclaimed and featured artists such as Angel, Ed Sheeran, Example and Josh Kumra.In 2012, Wretch won 'Best International Artist' at the BET Awards and led a national TV and advertising campaign with Adidas for the London 2012 Olympics. In 2014, he released '6 Words', which has received more than 20 million Spotify streams, from the upcoming album Growing Over Life. The record was released in 2016 and debuted at number five in the Albums Chart.He has since released two more albums, 2017's FR32 and 2019's Upon Reflection. Earlier this year he released the EP little BIG Man.It was also announced earlier this year that he has joined the UK imprint of Def Jam - 0207 Def Jam - as the label's Creative Director.



