Rayvon, Sugar Bear To Perform At The Highly Anticipated Bounce Musik Festival July 31

www.eventbrite.com/e/bounce-musik-festival-tickets-149432122501 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) International reggae artist Rayvon and Sugar Bear are among the dynamic list of artists tapped to perform at this year's Bounce Musik Festival.The Bounce Musik Festival, formerly the Galiday Bounce Concert, is set to turn up this summer on Saturday, July 31 in Stone Crest, Georgia.Making a triumphant return, the festival is one of the most anticipated Caribbean events of the summer and is a must see extravaganza.Rayvon and Sugar Bear will bring their unique brand of entertainment and showmanship to the Bounce Musik stage!They will perform their individual collection of boom mode tracks and bring the vibes with their smash collaborations such as " I See You ", "Now That We Found Love" and "Sugarcane".International reggae and multi-platinum recording artist RAYVON has sold millions of records over the course of his extensive career via solo and collaboration releases, most notably the worldwide multi-platinum hit, " Angel " featuring Shaggy.RAYVON has performed in countless venues globally. He is an engaging and charismatic performer and has shared the stage with such legendary icons as The Rolling Stones and Michael Jackson. Barbados born, Brooklyn-raised Rayvon has garnered success and more while affectionately being dubbed the "Ambassador of Hip-Hop Reggae". His pop-infused Caribbean flavor has paved the way for the latest generation of Barbadian recording artists such as Rihanna, Shontelle, and Jaicko.SUGAR BEAR is a Dancehall Reggae artist, born in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. He migrated to New York as a youngster. Love for music and the strong influence of music by reggae artists such as Bounty Killer led SUGAR BEAR to pursue his musical ambitions.He started by doing dubs for the Young Hawk sound system from Bronx, New York and performing live in local clubs whenever possible. He then began recording songs and traveling to Jamaica to promote and perform.SUGAR BEAR's music has taken him to various parts of the world such as Japan, Canada, United Kingdom and throughout the U.S. for performances.www.instagram.com/1rayvonwww.twitter.com/1rayvonwww.instagram.com/sugarbearmusicwww.twitter.com/sugarbearmuzikwww.1rayvon.comwww.sugarbearmusic.comwww.bouncemusikfestival.comstreamlinemusicblog.com/2021/07/11/bounce-musik-festival-the-ultimate-reggae-dancehall-hiphop-soca-partywww.eventbrite.com/e/bounce-musik-festival-tickets-149432122501



