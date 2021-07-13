Toronto's Up-And-Coming Rapper Gen Z Set To Soar



SoundCloud https://soundcloud.com/plat-beats New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Making his own unique brand of musical compositions in the enriching genres of Hip Hop, R&B, and Rap, rising singer and song writer from Toronto, Gen Z is making a strong imprint, alongside the likes of Drake, Nav, Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd, Belly, and Tory Lanez.Wearing a mask to shroud his identity, protecting his loved ones from victimization and terrors, the striking artist is ready and psyched to stand apart from the mainstream Rap game, by symbolizing rebellion and channeling resistance. With captivating singles such as "Bentley Bop", " Mask Off ", and "FDF", the eclectic sensation is driven to make a name for himself, while penning down intimate and moving lyricism and song writing, and independently curated instrumental beats.Breaking into the musical world with the rich and engaging new song "Bentley Bop", the poetic masked rapper continues a fascination with cryptic song writers and rappers, left behind by the passing of masked Rap icon, "MF Doom."A beacon of defiance, the song "Bentley Bop" was initially put forth as promotional work for the sale of hip hop beats to artists, but owing to massive positive reception, "Bentley Bop" morphed into a single, and laid the track for even more songs from Gen Z. Similarly, "FDF (Doug Ford Diss)", sheds light upon the defiance Gen Z posed against the notorious Doug Ford and his detrimental policies in Toronto, Canada. Under fire by the Doug Ford administration, "FDF" has ignited a search regarding the identity of Gen Z, standing strong against any opposition.Check out the YouTube music video Bentley Bop and check out Gen Z's other songs as well on Spotify, Apple music, Soundcloud. For more information regarding new releases, reach out through the contact email provided.A masked Rap and Hip-Hop icon, Gen Z has had quite the life trajectory. The fascinating artist has had experience working on multiple jobs, finishing law school, and even being embroiled within the trap of drug dealing- for which he even got arrested. Harassed by police officers, Gen Z decided to follow his heart and worked tirelessly through law school, with the burning aim to combat injustices, and help those around him who fall prey to the system, compelled to spend their life in jail.Inspired by contemporary New School artists such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J Cole, Pop Smoke, Kanye West, 50 Cent, and old school icons such as Eminem, Tupac, Biggie Smalls, Nas, and Jay Z, Gen Z hopes to go viral with his foray into music.Facebook https://www.facebook.com/PlatinumRecordzInstagram https://www.instagram.com/platinumrecordzz/Twitter https://twitter.com/beats_platYouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjazLTqFy0jJUfwq4PHCRZgSoundCloud https://soundcloud.com/plat-beats



