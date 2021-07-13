Nelly's "Dilemma" Music Video Hits 1 Billion Views On YouTube



Nelly's star power is undeniable. With over 24 gold and platinum records, 3 No. 1 albums, over 4 million YouTube subscribers and multiple record-breaking videos, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UMe/ Republic/ Universal Music, announced today, Nelly's single " Dilemma " from Nellyville is now officially part of YouTube's Billion Views Club."It is both humbling and what every artist hopes for, to see your work from 20 years ago still getting such love from fans old and new. Super dope that a song made before YouTube existed is getting so much support now and shout out to Nelly fans and to my girl Kelly Rowland who helped make this song a hit when we made it and still a hit today!" - NellyReaching 1 billion views on YouTube, " Dilemma " is one of only a handful of Rap/Hip-Hop music videos from the Pre-YouTube era to achieve this milestone. Nelly joins a diverse and elite group of artists from this era to do the same, including 50 Cent, Nirvana, Queen, Guns N' Roses, Whitney Houston, The Cranberries and a-ha.The video for " Dilemma " was directed by and produced by GRAMMY Award winning Ryan Bowser pka GHOST (Monica, 112, Tyrese, Bow Wow).The second song released from the Nellyville album, " Dilemma " featuring Kelly Rowland was a No. 1 single across multiple Billboard charts (Hot 100, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop/Top 40/Rhythmic). Nelly's "Hot in Herre" was No. 1 on the charts, until it was replaced by his own single "Dilemma." The smash hit went on to win that year's GRAMMY Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance. Dilemma " secured its place in the hearts of Nelly fans over the last 20 years and has recently been boosted by social media popularity from both existing fans and a whole new fanbase lip-syncing to the iconic song.Born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. in Austin, Texas, and eventually settling in St. Louis, Nelly is credited as putting St. Louis hip hop music on the map. The rapper showed early promise, forming The St. Lunatics in 1993 with his childhood friends, MCs "Ali" Jones, Torhi "Murphy Lee" Harper, Lavell "City Spud" Webb, and Robert "Kyjuan" Cleveland. After huge local success and persistence with their unique sound of southern- style hip hop, Republic Records signed Nelly and the St. Lunatics.Nelly's Official Artist Channel on YouTube features many of his classic videos remastered in HD.Titles available on Nelly's Official Artist Channel include:Country GrammarE.I.Ride Wit MeBatter UpHot In HerreJust A DreamMy PlaceDilemmaGrillzOver And OverOver the last 12 months Nelly has amassed over 600M views across YouTube and his Official Artist Channel has amassed over 4M subscribers to date.Nelly's star power is undeniable. With over 24 gold and platinum records, 3 No. 1 albums, over 4 million YouTube subscribers and multiple record-breaking videos, Nelly continues to celebrate milestones, anniversaries, and new chart-topping hits. Nelly just celebrated 20 years of his diamond-selling Country Grammar and now 20 years of Nellyville while releasing a new country inspired album called Heartland due out this summer. He is also currently filming a new season of Hollywood Husbands and touring the US.



