Chvrches Share New Single "Good Girls"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, CHVRCHES
have shared their new single "Good Girls
", taken from their forthcoming fourth studio album Screen Violence, set for release on August 27th via Glassnote Records.
"Good Girls
" was the second song the band wrote for the new album, setting the lyrical tone for Screen Violence. Frontwoman Lauren
Mayberry's powerful vocal delivers the unapologetic and vital lyrics on the misogynistic ideals inflicted upon women with urgency: "Good girls don't cry / And good girls don't lie / And good girls justify but I don't / Good girls don't die / And good girls stay alive / And good girls satisfy but I won't".
Discussing the single, Lauren
says: "The opening line (killing your idols is a chore) was something I wrote after listening to some friends arguing about the present day implications of loving certain problematic male artists - I was struck by the lengths that people would go to in order to excuse their heroes and how that was so juxtaposed to my own experiences in the world. Women have to constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space. We're told that Bad Things don't happen to Good Girls. That if you curate yourself to fit the ideal - keep yourself small and safe and acceptable - you will be alright, and it's just not fucking true."
"Good Girls
" follows on from previous single "How Not To Drown" featuring one of the band's musical heroes, The Cure frontman Robert Smith, released in June alongside the announcement of Screen Violence and premiered via Zane Lowe who interviewed the band for their first ever interview with Smith. The accompanying official video featured both CHVRCHES
and Robert Smith, with its claustrophobic, film-noir imagery a continuation of the aesthetic presented with the album's debut single "He Said She Said." Following its release, Robert Smith also remixed the single, telling The FADER he wanted his version of the single to "conjure up an irresistible midnight sea with dark mesmeric currents".
Eager to get back out on the road where the band and their impressive stage production can truly connect with their fans, CHVRCHES
will embark on an extensive North American tour beginning this November. Tickets are on sale now, visit www.chvrch.es for more information.
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
11/09/21 Houston, TX - White Oak Music
Hall
11/10 - 11/12/21 Austin, TX - ACL Live
11/14/21 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
11/15/21 Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
11/17/21 Minneapolis, MN - Armory
11/18/21 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
11/19/21 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/20/21 Columbus, OH - Express Live!
11/22/21 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
11/23/21 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music
Theatre
11/24/21 Toronto, ON - History
11/26/21 New York, NY - Terminal 5
11/27/21 New York, NY - Terminal 5
11/30/21 Washington, DC - Anthem
12/01/21 Boston, MA - House of Blues
12/02/21 New Haven, CT - College Street Music
Hall
12/03/21 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music
Hall
12/05/21 Cincinnati, OH - Ovation
12/06/21 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
12/08/21 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
12/09/21 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
12/10/21 Salt Lake City, UT - Union
12/11/21 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
12/13/21 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
12/14/21 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
12/16/21 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/17/21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
12/18/21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium.