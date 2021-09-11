Chvrches Share New Single "Good Girls"



"



Discussing the single,



"



Eager to get back out on the road where the band and their impressive stage production can truly connect with their fans,



NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

11/09/21 Houston, TX - White Oak

11/10 - 11/12/21 Austin, TX - ACL Live

11/14/21 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

11/15/21 Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

11/17/21 Minneapolis, MN - Armory

11/18/21 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

11/19/21 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/20/21 Columbus, OH - Express Live!

11/22/21 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

11/23/21 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak

11/24/21 Toronto, ON - History

11/26/21 New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/27/21 New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/30/21 Washington, DC - Anthem

12/01/21 Boston, MA - House of Blues

12/02/21 New Haven, CT - College Street

12/03/21 Philadelphia, PA -

12/05/21 Cincinnati, OH - Ovation

12/06/21 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

12/08/21 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

12/09/21 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

12/10/21 Salt Lake City, UT - Union

12/11/21 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

12/13/21 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

12/14/21 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

12/16/21 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/17/21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

12/18/21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, CHVRCHES have shared their new single " Good Girls ", taken from their forthcoming fourth studio album Screen Violence, set for release on August 27th via Glassnote Records. Good Girls " was the second song the band wrote for the new album, setting the lyrical tone for Screen Violence. Frontwoman Lauren Mayberry's powerful vocal delivers the unapologetic and vital lyrics on the misogynistic ideals inflicted upon women with urgency: "Good girls don't cry / And good girls don't lie / And good girls justify but I don't / Good girls don't die / And good girls stay alive / And good girls satisfy but I won't".Discussing the single, Lauren says: "The opening line (killing your idols is a chore) was something I wrote after listening to some friends arguing about the present day implications of loving certain problematic male artists - I was struck by the lengths that people would go to in order to excuse their heroes and how that was so juxtaposed to my own experiences in the world. Women have to constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space. We're told that Bad Things don't happen to Good Girls. That if you curate yourself to fit the ideal - keep yourself small and safe and acceptable - you will be alright, and it's just not fucking true." Good Girls " follows on from previous single "How Not To Drown" featuring one of the band's musical heroes, The Cure frontman Robert Smith, released in June alongside the announcement of Screen Violence and premiered via Zane Lowe who interviewed the band for their first ever interview with Smith. The accompanying official video featured both CHVRCHES and Robert Smith, with its claustrophobic, film-noir imagery a continuation of the aesthetic presented with the album's debut single "He Said She Said." Following its release, Robert Smith also remixed the single, telling The FADER he wanted his version of the single to "conjure up an irresistible midnight sea with dark mesmeric currents".Eager to get back out on the road where the band and their impressive stage production can truly connect with their fans, CHVRCHES will embark on an extensive North American tour beginning this November. Tickets are on sale now, visit www.chvrch.es for more information.NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:11/09/21 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall11/10 - 11/12/21 Austin, TX - ACL Live11/14/21 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom11/15/21 Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom11/17/21 Minneapolis, MN - Armory11/18/21 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater11/19/21 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom11/20/21 Columbus, OH - Express Live!11/22/21 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE11/23/21 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre11/24/21 Toronto, ON - History11/26/21 New York, NY - Terminal 511/27/21 New York, NY - Terminal 511/30/21 Washington, DC - Anthem12/01/21 Boston, MA - House of Blues12/02/21 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall12/03/21 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall12/05/21 Cincinnati, OH - Ovation12/06/21 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant12/08/21 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom12/09/21 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater12/10/21 Salt Lake City, UT - Union12/11/21 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl12/13/21 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park12/14/21 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park12/16/21 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium12/17/21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium12/18/21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium.



