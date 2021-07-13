Caveman Announces US Fall Tour



Their previous album was released on hip-hop label Cinematic Recordings (best known for Joey Badass) after a run with Mississippi label Fat Possum. On a whim early last year, they connected with old friend New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Caveman announces nine brand new tour dates in September. The tour will be kicking off in Buffalo, NY at Ninth Ward on September 9th.Caveman previously shared " River ", alongside a visualizer, the latest single off their upcoming LP, Smash, out August 13th via Fortune Tellers. Under The Radar premiered the track, praising it as "a dramatic new effort from the band, showing both their contemplative and anthemic sides as it explores grief, loss, and perseverance."On the track, Matt Iwanusa of Caveman says "'River' is mostly about how you survive when you have suffered a big loss; how to look at yourself and your actions moving forward. This song is about my cousin Ashley "smash" who we lost about 4 years ago. She was one of my best friends and sidekick in trouble-making all around NYC. She was one of the only people in the world who never judged me. Since she was my youngest cousin I felt like I had to protect her, but in the end, we protected each other. I miss her every day and this song coming out makes me think about the process it's been to continue life without her and have the good memories continue to help me when I get down." Smash is the first new Caveman record since 2016's "Otero War." Much of it was composed just after the death of Iwanusa's cousin - her nickname Smash becoming the album title and much of the music inspired by her.Their previous album was released on hip-hop label Cinematic Recordings (best known for Joey Badass) after a run with Mississippi label Fat Possum. On a whim early last year, they connected with old friend Peter Matthew Bauer of the Walkmen and his label Fortune Tellers to quickly release "New Sides" a series of recordings they had freed up the rights too while waiting for what would become " Smash " to return to their control. Basically dropping the EP five days after it was mastered, it was an early step to just get out into the world again a little with the song "You Got A Feeling" getting picked up on several major playlists and radio stations. "It was just great for people to hear something from us," says Iwanusa. "It feels like it's been forever and now we're sitting on so much new music that's finally able to get out into the world."



