Tennocon Attendees Will Experience Interactive Preview Of Upcoming Warframe Expansion, The New War On July 17, 2021





Old enemies will emerge to wage The New War in the highly-anticipated content expansion first revealed at TennoCon 2018 in DE's hometown of London, Ontario, surrounded by thousands of players, before transitioning to a virtual event in 2020 due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

"As most players know by now, we're bringing The New War back to TennoCon! It's going to be a special moment for all of us, as it's been a while since we first discussed this expansion with players. We truly hope Tenno will enjoy a day dedicated to them and the memorable experiences we've shared together in Warframe", said Sheldon Carter, Chief Operating Officer at DE. "There's plenty of new and exciting reveals to be made, but players will have to tune-in to TennoLive to find out more. We have an engaging and interactive broadcast planned that will provide something for everyone, plus there's a Loki Prime Drop."

For more information on The New War tune in to TennoLive and for real-time updates and access to official Warframe assets during the event, follow @DigitalExtremes on Twitter.



For several years, TennoLive has been the can't-miss, direct-to-player announcement platform of choice for DE and the global Warframe community, engaging nearly half a million people for some of Warframe's biggest reveals.

"We've spent a lot of time talking about The New War on Devstreams and at past TennoCons. We've shown cinematics, added in-game messages and lead ups, and now the wait is over… we are so excited to finally provide some answers and give everyone a small piece of what's to come with The New War. We're thankful for the patience of our players and we look forward to seeing their reactions to some of our big reveals in the chat", said Rebecca Ford, Live Operations and Community Director at DE. "Their support creates this event, it gives players all over the world the opportunity to celebrate together each and every year. And this year, we have a special in-game preview event that players will appreciate."



DE is rewarding players with several premium and exclusive items for watching. Additionally, players will be treated to new reveals from Lotus voice actor and event host, Rebecca Ford and special guests Steve Sinclair, Scott McGregor, Geoff Crookes, and Sheldon Carter during TennoLive. Visit www.warframe.com/tennocon for additional in-game items and redemption information, plus a detailed schedule of events, programming and merchandise.



Twitch and Steam Drop During TennoCon

Vastilok Gunblade Weapon

Awarded for watching thirty consecutive minutes between 12:30 p.m. ET - 5:00 p.m. ET



In-Game Relay Event Reward During TennoLive Segment

Tannukai Longsword Skin and Armor Set

Awarded at the end of the TennoLive in-game Relay event, must be present to qualify



Twitch and Steam Drop During TennoLive Segment

Loki Prime Warframe with Slot

Awarded for watching thirty consecutive minutes between 5:00 p.m. ET - 7:00 p.m. ET



Warframe is an award-winning, cooperative, third-person, looter shooter with frenetic and visceral combat, set in a constantly evolving and expanding sci-fi universe.

Warframe can be enjoyed solo or in squads of up to four players.

To keep up with the latest updates, be sure to follow Warframe on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram or visit www.warframe.com. Warframe is available free-to-play on PC, Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.



