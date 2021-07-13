Nina Returns With New Track 'Carnival Night'



open.spotify.com/track/41jS4NR0l8DdH3jf0dnMUg?si=ba73bd076e374a00 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NINA aka Nina Boldt has joined forces with electro-rock producer Radio Wolf aka Oliver Blair to create this single which is out now.'Carnival Night' is the start of a new era for NINA where she marks down her independence after departing from her previous record label. Her lyrics draw us into a carnival dreamscape - a spellbinding place of moonlight, shadows and vertiginous abandon."Carnival Night is a song about running wild and surrendering to magic and desire. It's a special song for me because it's my first release as an independent artist", explains NINA. "Coming up with the theme and creating this track was the perfect way to emotionally escape the confines of the pandemic; we wanted to create a world and get lost in it." Radio Wolf's rock-steady, cool-headed synth and guitar fusion, featuring throbbing basslines and heavy-hitting beats, counterpoints the playful assurance of NINA's vocal delivery, placing her centre stage.Created during a global pandemic with NINA based in Berlin and Radio Wolf on the coast of Northern Ireland, the pair inspirationally produced the track digitally, overcoming all obstacles that were put in front of them.'Carnival Night' is the follow up single to NINA's previous three major albums. The first of which 'Sleepwalking' was praised by critics and 'Synthwave' / 'Retrowave' aficionados, earning her the affectionate nickname, "The Queen Of Synthwave". Her hit single 'My Mistake' was used for a Mercedes TV advert, which aired across Europe and was also featured in Hugo Boss and Adidas adverts, gaining her a spot in the Shazam Charts at #6. NINA's second album 'Synthian' jumped to #1 on the Electronic Album Charts on iTunes in Canada while her third album ''Control (feat. LAU)'' was released as an EP via Lakeshore Records and features samples from Cliff Martinez' ''Drive'' film score.NINA has toured worldwide and collaborated with Erasure, Richard X, Ricky Wilde, De/vision, Parallels, Oscillian, Robert Parker, The New Division, Futurecop!, LAU and is set to be performing live at London's very own Lafayette and Berlin's Privatclub this December.The confident sense of freedom and independence to be heard in 'Carnival Night' suggests that this new NINA and Radio Wolf team-up could ignite some really exciting sonic fire for the future.open.spotify.com/track/41jS4NR0l8DdH3jf0dnMUg?si=ba73bd076e374a00radiowolfmusic.comwww.instagram.com/ninasoundukwww.instagram.com/radiowolfmusicopen.spotify.com/track/41jS4NR0l8DdH3jf0dnMUg?si=ba73bd076e374a00



