Super Downtempo Duo Anate Release Hauntingly Beautiful Track 'One Last Time'

www.instagram.com/anatemusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Exciting downtempo duo Anaté have released their latest beautiful track 'One Last Time'. The track is out now worldwide and is taken from their highly anticipated upcoming debut album 'Confessions'.Composed of singer-songwriter Ana and producer Andrea, Anaté is a product of perfect musical cohesion. While produced on the road in Croatia 'One Last Time' shines a whole new light onto Anaté that we have not seen before. The track is oozing with dark essence where Ana's incredibly haunting but beautiful vocals shine once more. The track develops over weaving rhythms and cinematic effects that leave you immersed into a new emotive dimension."The song is about addictions and recurrent mistakes. It doesn't point out any specific one; early listeners in our friends & family circle interpreted it in very different ways: an unhealthy relationship, substance abuse, addiction to a bad job, self-harm, etc.," explains Ana. "It was inspired by the thought of how most of us experience some of this in their life.""The song is dark and meant to sound kind of oppressive. It started with an idea from Ana, recorded on her phone with piano and voice only. I loved it as Ana managed to write a stellar vocal melody that reminded me of Amy Lee from Evanescence (who I like a lot)." explains Andrea.On producing the track Andrea explains "I produced it while I was on the road in Croatia, so I had no access to my usual studio gear. This forced me to use more soft synths and samples, ending up with a sound way more electronic than our previous releases."Currently based in Berlin and Milan, the duo met in Bruxelles early 2019. Their musical style is defined by a downtempo influence, yet it covers a variety of genres. Influences recognizable in their music include iconic bands such as Hooverphonic, Massive Attack and Morcheeba on the production side, while vocal melodies and harmonies remind of artists such as Sade, Dido and Amy Lee.With the release of One Last Time, Anaté steam ahead to their debut album 'Confessions' later this year. They have recently been championed by the likes of FMS Magazine, FLEX Music, Listen To Discover, FAME Magazine, Music Crowns and many more and have surpassed over 52K streams on their recent single 'First Time' as 'One Last Time' is set to do even better.open.spotify.com/track/7KLEwdl5MlwsRJ3L9sdRsl?si=b17f593b4a8d4c80www.instagram.com/anatemusic



