73rd Emmy Awards Complete Nominations List

The 73rd Emmy Awards will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 19, in a live telecast starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.



OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES - 2021

black-ish · ABC

Cobra Kai · Netflix

Emily In Paris · Netflix

The Flight Attendant · HBO Max

Hacks · HBO Max

The Kominsky Method · Netflix

Pen15 · Hulu · Hulu

Ted Lasso · Apple TV+



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - 2021

Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson · black-ish

Kenan Thompson as Kenan Williams · Kenan

Michael



Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso · Ted Lasso



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES - 2021

Tracee Ellis Ross as

Kaley Cuoco as

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance · Hacks



Aidy Bryant as



OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - 2021

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus Vaughan · Hacks

Paul Reiser as

Kenan Thompson as

Bowen Yang as



Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard · Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed as Nathan

Jeremy Swift as Higgins · Ted Lasso



OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES - 2021

Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe · The Flight Attendant



Aidy Bryant as

Kate McKinnon as

Cecily Strong as

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones · Ted Lasso





OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - 2021





Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump · Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle as Host · Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy as Host · Saturday Night Live



OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES - 2021

Yvette

Issa Rae as Jess · A

Jane Adams as Nina Daniels · Hacks

Kristen Wiig as Host · Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph as Host · Saturday Night Live

Bernadette Peters as Deb · Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist



OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES - 2021



Susanna Fogel, Directed by · The Flight Attendant · In Case Of Emergency

Lucia Aniello, Directed by · Hacks · There Is No Line (Pilot)



Zach Braff, Directed by · Ted Lasso · Biscuits

MJ Delaney, Directed by · Ted Lasso · The Hope That





OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES - 2021

Steve Yockey, Written by · The Flight Attendant · In Case Of Emergency

Meredith Scardino, Written by · Girls5eva · Pilot

Lucia Aniello, Written by; Paul W. Downs, Written by; Jen Statsky, Written by · Hacks · There Is No Line (Pilot)

Maya Erskine, Written by · Pen15 · Play

Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by; Brendan Hunt, Story by; Joe Kelly, Story by · Ted Lasso · Make Rebecca Great Again

Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by & Story by; Bill Lawrence, Teleplay by & Story by; Brendan Hunt, Story by; Joe Kelly, Story by · Ted Lasso · Pilot



OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES - 2021

The Boys · Prime Video

Bridgerton · Netflix

The Crown · Netflix

The Handmaid's Tale · Hulu

Lovecraft Country · HBO

The Mandalorian · Disney+

Pose · FX Networks

This Is Us · NBC



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES - 2021

Regé-Jean Page as

Josh O'Connor as

Jonathan Majors as Atticus Freeman · Lovecraft Country

Matthew Rhys as Perry

Billy Porter as Pray Tell · Pose

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson · This Is Us



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES - 2021



Emma Corrin as Princess Diana · The Crown

Elisabeth Moss as June/Offred · The Handmaid's Tale

Uzo Aduba as Dr. Brooke Taylor · In Treatment

Jurnee Smollett as Letitia "Leti" Lewis · Lovecraft Country

Mj Rodriguez as Blanca Rodriguez · Pose



OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES - 2021

Tobias Menzies as

O-T Fagbenle as Luke · The Handmaid's Tale

Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine · The Handmaid's Tale

Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence · The Handmaid's Tale

Michael K. Williams as Montrose Freeman · Lovecraft Country

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon · The Mandalorian

John Lithgow as E.B. Jonathan · Perry Mason

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon · This Is Us



OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES - 2021

Gillian Anderson as



Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles · The Crown

Madeline Brewer as Janine · The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia · The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford · The Handmaid's Tale

Samira

Aunjanue Ellis as Hippolyta Freeman · Lovecraft Country



OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES - 2021

Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten · The Crown · Gold Stick

Don Cheadle as Colonel

Courtney B. Vance as

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga · The Mandalorian · Chapter 12: The Siege

Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth · The Mandalorian · Chapter 9: The Marshal



OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES - 2021

Claire Foy as

McKenna

Alexis Bledel as Emily · The Handmaid's Tale · Testimony



Phylicia Rashad as Carol "Mama C" Clarke · This Is Us · I've Got This



OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES - 2021







Liz Garbus, Directed by · The Handmaid's Tale · The Wilderness

Jon Favreau, Directed by · The Mandalorian · Chapter 9: The Marshal

Steven Canals, Directed by · Pose · Series Finale



OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES - 2021

Rebecca Sonnenshine, Written by · The Boys · What I Know



Yahlin Chang, Written by · The Handmaid's Tale · Home

Misha Green, Teleplay by · Lovecraft Country · Sundown

Dave Filoni, Written by · The Mandalorian · Chapter 13: The Jedi

Jon Favreau, Written by · The Mandalorian · Chapter 16: The Rescue

Ryan Murphy, Written by; Brad Falchuk, Written by; Steven Canals, Written by; New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 2021 Primetime Emmy Award nominations are a grab bag of surprise trends (lots of genre fare), foregone conclusions (Ted Lasso and I May Destroy You are finally getting their respective dues, a year after airing) and a couple of incredibly competitive races (see: the murderers' row up for lead actress in a limited series.)The 73rd Emmy Awards will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 19, in a live telecast starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES - 2021black-ish · ABCCobra Kai · NetflixEmily In Paris · NetflixThe Flight Attendant · HBO MaxHacks · HBO MaxThe Kominsky Method · NetflixPen15 · Hulu · HuluTed Lasso · Apple TV+OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - 2021Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson · black-ishKenan Thompson as Kenan Williams · KenanMichael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky · The Kominsky Method William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher · ShamelessJason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso · Ted LassoOUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES - 2021Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson · black-ishKaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden · The Flight AttendantJean Smart as Deborah Vance · Hacks Allison Janney as Bonnie Plunkett · MomAidy Bryant as Annie Easton · ShrillOUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - 2021Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus Vaughan · HacksPaul Reiser as Martin · The Kominsky MethodKenan Thompson as Various Characters · Saturday Night LiveBowen Yang as Various Characters · Saturday Night Live Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent · Ted LassoBrendan Hunt as Coach Beard · Ted LassoNick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley · Ted LassoJeremy Swift as Higgins · Ted LassoOUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES - 2021Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe · The Flight Attendant Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels · HacksAidy Bryant as Various Characters · Saturday Night LiveKate McKinnon as Various Characters · Saturday Night LiveCecily Strong as Various Characters · Saturday Night LiveJuno Temple as Keeley Jones · Ted Lasso Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton · Ted LassoOUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - 2021 Morgan Freeman as Morgan Freeman · The Kominsky Method Daniel Kaluuya as Host · Saturday Night LiveAlec Baldwin as President Donald Trump · Saturday Night LiveDave Chappelle as Host · Saturday Night LiveDan Levy as Host · Saturday Night LiveOUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES - 2021Yvette Nicole Brown as Judge Harper · A Black Lady Sketch ShowIssa Rae as Jess · A Black Lady Sketch ShowJane Adams as Nina Daniels · HacksKristen Wiig as Host · Saturday Night LiveMaya Rudolph as Host · Saturday Night LiveBernadette Peters as Deb · Zoey's Extraordinary PlaylistOUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES - 2021 James Burrows, Directed by · B Positive · PilotSusanna Fogel, Directed by · The Flight Attendant · In Case Of EmergencyLucia Aniello, Directed by · Hacks · There Is No Line (Pilot) James Widdoes, Directed by · Mom · Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury SteakZach Braff, Directed by · Ted Lasso · BiscuitsMJ Delaney, Directed by · Ted Lasso · The Hope That Kills You Declan Lowney, Directed by · Ted Lasso · Make Rebecca Great AgainOUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES - 2021Steve Yockey, Written by · The Flight Attendant · In Case Of EmergencyMeredith Scardino, Written by · Girls5eva · PilotLucia Aniello, Written by; Paul W. Downs, Written by; Jen Statsky, Written by · Hacks · There Is No Line (Pilot)Maya Erskine, Written by · Pen15 · PlayJason Sudeikis, Teleplay by; Brendan Hunt, Story by; Joe Kelly, Story by · Ted Lasso · Make Rebecca Great AgainJason Sudeikis, Teleplay by & Story by; Bill Lawrence, Teleplay by & Story by; Brendan Hunt, Story by; Joe Kelly, Story by · Ted Lasso · PilotOUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES - 2021The Boys · Prime VideoBridgerton · NetflixThe Crown · NetflixThe Handmaid's Tale · HuluLovecraft Country · HBOThe Mandalorian · Disney+Pose · FX NetworksThis Is Us · NBCOUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES - 2021Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset · BridgertonJosh O'Connor as Prince Charles · The CrownJonathan Majors as Atticus Freeman · Lovecraft CountryMatthew Rhys as Perry Mason · Perry MasonBilly Porter as Pray Tell · PoseSterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson · This Is UsOUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES - 2021 Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II · The CrownEmma Corrin as Princess Diana · The CrownElisabeth Moss as June/Offred · The Handmaid's TaleUzo Aduba as Dr. Brooke Taylor · In TreatmentJurnee Smollett as Letitia "Leti" Lewis · Lovecraft CountryMj Rodriguez as Blanca Rodriguez · PoseOUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES - 2021Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh · The CrownO-T Fagbenle as Luke · The Handmaid's TaleMax Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine · The Handmaid's TaleBradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence · The Handmaid's TaleMichael K. Williams as Montrose Freeman · Lovecraft CountryGiancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon · The MandalorianJohn Lithgow as E.B. Jonathan · Perry MasonChris Sullivan as Toby Damon · This Is UsOUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES - 2021Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher · The Crown Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret · The CrownEmerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles · The CrownMadeline Brewer as Janine · The Handmaid's TaleAnn Dowd as Aunt Lydia · The Handmaid's TaleYvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford · The Handmaid's TaleSamira Wiley as Moira · The Handmaid's TaleAunjanue Ellis as Hippolyta Freeman · Lovecraft CountryOUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES - 2021Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten · The Crown · Gold StickDon Cheadle as Colonel James Rhodes / War Machine · The Falcon And The Winter Soldier · New World OrderCourtney B. Vance as George Freeman · Lovecraft Country · Whitey's On The MoonCarl Weathers as Greef Karga · The Mandalorian · Chapter 12: The SiegeTimothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth · The Mandalorian · Chapter 9: The MarshalOUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES - 2021Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II · The Crown · 48:1McKenna Grace as Esther Keyes · The Handmaid's Tale · PigsAlexis Bledel as Emily · The Handmaid's Tale · Testimony Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte Wells · Ratched · The DancePhylicia Rashad as Carol "Mama C" Clarke · This Is Us · I've Got ThisOUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES - 2021 Julie Anne Robinson, Directed by · Bridgerton · Diamond Of The First Water Benjamin Caron, Directed by · The Crown · Fairytale Jessica Hobbs, Directed by · The Crown · WarLiz Garbus, Directed by · The Handmaid's Tale · The WildernessJon Favreau, Directed by · The Mandalorian · Chapter 9: The MarshalSteven Canals, Directed by · Pose · Series FinaleOUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES - 2021Rebecca Sonnenshine, Written by · The Boys · What I Know Peter Morgan, Written by · The Crown · WarYahlin Chang, Written by · The Handmaid's Tale · HomeMisha Green, Teleplay by · Lovecraft Country · SundownDave Filoni, Written by · The Mandalorian · Chapter 13: The JediJon Favreau, Written by · The Mandalorian · Chapter 16: The RescueRyan Murphy, Written by; Brad Falchuk, Written by; Steven Canals, Written by; Janet Mock, Written by; Our Lady J, Written by · Pose · Series Finale.