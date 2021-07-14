Tesher & Jason Derulo Unveil Official Video For "Jalebi Baby"; Combined Global Streams Of "Jalebi Baby" Near 200 Million!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Canadian-Indian rapper/producer Tesher
and award-winning singer/songwriter Jason Derulo
play restaurant workers vying for the attention of a beautiful customer in the vibrant official video for their reimagination of Tesher's global hit, "Jalebi Baby." Director
Gil Green (Drake, J Balvin, Nicki Minaj) captures the song's Bollywood Hollywood vibe as Tesher
and Derulo take turns fantasizing about performing for their Jalebi Baby. Choreographed by both Derulo's long-time choreographer, Jeremy Kenyel, and Tesher's choreographer/manager, Divya Jethwani, the video features multiple dance scenes - one of them marking the first time in history that a major American artist has performed a Bhangra routine on screen. The video showcases colorful costumes sourced from South Asian designers including KYNAH and holiCHIC and was filmed at the elegant Taglyan Cultural Center in Hollywood. The jalebis (South Asian desserts) seen in the video were prepared on site.
Tesher
and Derulo performed "Jalebi Baby
" on the "TODAY" show last week as part of the Citi Music
Series. With its incredibly catchy chorus, effortless blend of English and Punjabi lyrics and Latin-flavored production, the song has become an upbeat, inclusive anthem for people of all cultures, with combined global streams approaching 200 million.
"Jalebi Baby
" is one of the year's biggest TikTok songs with seven billion global video views and over three million TikTok creates to the original song so far. This success has landed Tesher
and Jason Derulo
as the main characters in the newest #ItStartsOnTikTok global campaign, which highlights how the 'Jalebi Baby' remix came to be.. TikTok is changing the way people consume music. A springboard for songs and artists, TikTok breathes new life into catalog tracks and also provides a fresh platform for emerging and established musicians alike to reach new fans.
The song was originally released in 2020 and quickly became a viral sensation, topping the Shazam charts in 25+ countries and inspiring millions of videos across social media platforms. "Jalebi Baby
" hit #1 on YouTube Shorts chart and took the top spot on the Snapchat recommended playlist. Views of the lyric video are nearing 100 million.
Tesher, a multilingual rapper, singer-songwriter, producer and mixing engineer is bringing South Asian influences to the global soundscape in ways never heard before. His Canadian upbringing and Indian heritage have led him to create genre-defying and energetic music that resonates with audiences beyond his dual identity. Following in the footsteps of K-Pop and Latin acts before him, Tesher
authentically bridges the gap between the cultures - owning the narrative and his South Asian identity through his innovative music.
After years of independently uploading his music to YouTube and Soundcloud, Tesher
earned widespread recognition for his remix of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road
" ft. Billy Ray Cyrus. The remix, which sampled music and lyrics from AR Rahman's Bollywood hit "Ramta Jogi," became a hit on social media and grew Tesher's online profile. Tesher's "Young Shahrukh," an original hip-hop song inspired by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, continued Tesher's string of viral hits and was his first to reach #1 on the BBC Asian Music
Chart following its release in 2020.
Standing at the forefront of the globalization of music, Tesher
equally belongs to both the East and the West. His career skyrocketed in 2020 when he added his own vocals to his remix of Justin Bieber's "Yummy." After his vocals blew up on TikTok and Instagram, Tesher
found fans begging him to create an independent solo record. With that vote of confidence, he was inspired to create the viral hit "Jalebi Baby," which he later reimagined with Jason Derulo.
Forward-thinking, genre-defying, and massively creative, Jason Derulo
has staked his claim as one of the most dynamic forces on the global pop landscape. Since breaking through with his five-times-platinum single "Whatcha Say," the award-winning singer/songwriter has sold more than 200 million records worldwide. His latest triumphs include emerging as one of TikTok's most influential users, boasting the 11th overall biggest account on the video-sharing platform, prevailing as the fourth-most-followed male, and regularly amassing over five million views per TikTok post. Now at work on his highly anticipated fifth album - and full-length debut for Atlantic Records - Derulo recently delivered a series of smash singles while operating as an independent artist. Those tracks include the wildly catchy "Lifestyle
" feat. Adam Levine, "Take You Dancing
" (a pandemic-era love song that's inspired over a half-million videos on TikTok), and the double-platinum "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren
Beat)" - a collaboration with New Zealand-based producer Jawsh 685
that hit No. 1 on Top 40 radio, with its official BTS remix reaching the top slot on Billboard's Hot 100. A truly multidimensional creator, Derulo has also established himself as an actor and businessman, investing in enterprises like Catch
L.A. and Rumble Boxing and becoming part-owner of Bedlam Vodka. With his most recent ventures including launching an innovation-minded podcast and developing a line of supplements and fitness products with the Najafi Group and BodyBuilding.com, he's also partnered with Z2 Comics to create a graphic novel — a project based on a superhero called Uzo, the crime-fighting character he first introduced on TikTok.