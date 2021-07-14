Bagzamilleon Achieves Record Streams With His Single "Watch Me Jump"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bagzamilleon aka The Bag Guru has achieved record streams with his single "Watch Me Jump" . The Charlotte, NC rapper has placed heavy promotion to elevate his brand. Since dropping the track in April 2021, it has reached over 400,000 streams in less than three months! This is a major accomplishment for an independent artist in such a saturated market and a major win for the growing city of Charlotte, NC, who's music scene is starting to reach new heights.



Bagzamilleon's secret is simple; get money, invest it and watch the results jump! Naturally, more and more artists are looking to remix with Bagz or feature a new track altogether; however Bagzamilleon is saving this one for something special! Nevertheless, he is open for bookings and features with other hardworking artists in the area and abroad.



Bagzamilleon wants to see other artists win as well and is willing to show them the way. With his newly achieved accolades, he has solidified himself as a major influence in an independent world.



The noble rapper is projected to release an official music video later this summer to keep the momentum coming. Stay tuned with him on his Instagram and Twitter accounts @Bagzamilleon.



