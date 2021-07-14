Spike Lee's Film Of 'David Byrne's American Utopia' Nominated For Six Emmy Awards!





• Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)



• Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special: Spike Lee



• Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special: lighting designer Rob Sinclair, lighting director Brian Spett



• Outstanding



• Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special: re-recording mixer Paul Hsu, production mixer Michael Lonsdale, music mixer Pete Keppler



• Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special: camera operators



Winners of the 2021 Emmy Awards will be announced on Sunday,

Tickets are on sale now at americanutopiabroadway.com. All ticketholders with valid prior bookings have been e-mailed with their performance information. Ticketholders may contact their point of booking with any questions or requests.



Nonesuch Records released both the original 2018 American Utopia album, which inspired the Broadway show, as well as the cast album for



Spike Lee's film of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Congratulations to the cast and crew of Spike Lee's film of David Byrne's American Utopia, which has been nominated for six Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Directing, for Lee. The complete list of nominees for film, which debuted on HBO and HBO Max in October, are:• Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)• Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special: Spike Lee• Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special: lighting designer Rob Sinclair, lighting director Brian Spett• Outstanding Music Direction: music director Karl Mansfield• Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special: re-recording mixer Paul Hsu, production mixer Michael Lonsdale, music mixer Pete Keppler• Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special: camera operators Ellen Kuras, Gregor Tavenner, Peter Agliata, Charles Libin, Declan Quinn, Sam Levy, David Waterston, Tim Ives, Kerwin DeVonish, Yousheng TangWinners of the 2021 Emmy Awards will be announced on Sunday, September 19, just two days after David Byrne's American Utopia returns to Broadway at the St. James Theatre on September 17. The production features David Byrne with returning band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III. David Byrne's American Utopia will receive a Special Tony Award for the 2019-2020 Broadway season on September 26.Tickets are on sale now at americanutopiabroadway.com. All ticketholders with valid prior bookings have been e-mailed with their performance information. Ticketholders may contact their point of booking with any questions or requests.Nonesuch Records released both the original 2018 American Utopia album, which inspired the Broadway show, as well as the cast album for David Byrne's American Utopia, with music and lyrics by David Byrne.Spike Lee's film of David Byrne's American Utopia will be screened on the beach to close out the Cannes Film Festival's Cinéma de la plage this Saturday. Lee is making history as the festival's first Black jury president.



