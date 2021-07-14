Spike Lee's Film Of 'David Byrne's American Utopia' Nominated For Six Emmy Awards!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Congratulations to the cast and crew of Spike Lee's film of David
Byrne's American Utopia, which has been nominated for six Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Directing, for Lee. The complete list of nominees for film, which debuted on HBO and HBO Max in October, are:
• Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
• Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special: Spike Lee
• Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special: lighting designer Rob Sinclair, lighting director Brian Spett
• Outstanding Music
Direction: music director Karl Mansfield
• Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special: re-recording mixer Paul Hsu, production mixer Michael Lonsdale, music mixer Pete Keppler
• Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special: camera operators Ellen
Kuras, Gregor Tavenner, Peter
Agliata, Charles Libin, Declan
Quinn, Sam Levy, David
Waterston, Tim Ives, Kerwin DeVonish, Yousheng Tang
Winners of the 2021 Emmy Awards will be announced on Sunday, September
19, just two days after David
Byrne's American Utopia returns to Broadway at the St. James
Theatre on September
17. The production features David
Byrne with returning band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel
Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby
Wooten III. David
Byrne's American Utopia will receive a Special Tony Award for the 2019-2020 Broadway season on September
26.
Tickets are on sale now at americanutopiabroadway.com. All ticketholders with valid prior bookings have been e-mailed with their performance information. Ticketholders may contact their point of booking with any questions or requests.
Nonesuch Records released both the original 2018 American Utopia album, which inspired the Broadway show, as well as the cast album for David
Byrne's American Utopia, with music and lyrics by David
Byrne.
Spike Lee's film of David
Byrne's American Utopia will be screened on the beach to close out the Cannes Film Festival's Cinéma de la plage this Saturday. Lee is making history as the festival's first Black
jury president.