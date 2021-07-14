Diane Warren Teams Up With G-Eazy & Carlos Santana On New Single "She's Fire"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today marks the release of iconic songwriter Diane
Warren's latest collaboration "She's Fire" (out via DI-NAMIC RECORDS/BMG) - an infectious partnership with multi-platinum superstar G-Eazy
and music legend Carlos
Santana.
Today's release is just the first taste of what's to come from Warren's forthcoming debut album 'Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1.' On "She's Fire," internationally-renowned hitmaker G-Eazy
lends his unparalleled lyricism while legendary guitarist Carlos Santana
elevates the track to the Heavens and back.
"I'm so excited for everyone to hear "She's Fire!!" To be able to work with Carlos Santana
has always been a dream of mine. I've also been very much wanting to collaborate with G-Eazy
and this seemed like the perfect song for the two of them to do together. I expected it to be great, and it turned out even better than I imagined, pure fire," said Diane
Warren.
"It is an honor to co-join with Diane
Warren and G-Eazy
on "She's Fire." Diane
has an incredible gift, vision-awareness-ability to paint a picture to transport the listener to a place of emotion and passion. Her lyrics and arrangements are a part of the world's musical tapestry and should be forever cherished. "She's Fire" has an insatiable vitality and G-Eazy's vocals bring the song straight to the listener's heart,"said Carlos
Santana.
"It's been an incredible experience getting to work alongside Diane
and Carlos
who are two legends in music. Diane
really pushed me to the next level, vocally, throughout the process. And once I heard Carlos' iconic guitar, I knew we had something special," said G-Eazy.
One of modern music's most celebrated songwriters, Diane
Warren has penned nine #1 & thirty-two top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and is tied for having written the most #1 songs as a sole writer in Billboard history. She has earned 12 Academy Award nominations, is a Grammy winner with 15 nominations, Emmy winner and two-time Golden Globe
award winner whose songs have been featured in more than 100 motion pictures. Recently, she won a Golden Globe
and received an Academy Award nomination for the original song "Io Si (Seen)" from the 2020 film The Life Ahead.
Diane
is a crucial component behind countless staples and hits of modern music which resulted in her receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She is also the sole owner of her publishing company Realsongs, the most successful female-owned and operated business in the music industry. Her publishing catalogue, with a roster of just one writer, is one of the most valuable in the world.
Multi-platinum recording artist and producer G-Eazy
has established himself as a leading force in the music and touring world. His third full-length studio album 'The Beautiful & Damned' (2017) debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, garnered two No. 1 radio hits -- "No Limit
" ft. A$AP Rocky
& Cardi B
and "Him & I
" ft. Halsey
-- and has since been certified platinum by the RIAA. The 5x platinum single "No Limit
" has been streamed over 1 billion times worldwide to date. 'The Beautiful & Damned' followed his platinum-certified sophomore album 'When It's Dark Out' (2015), which featured the 5x platinum single "Me, Myself & I
" with Bebe Rexha.
Known for his smooth raps, pristine production and dexterous range, the Bay-area rapper has performed on Saturday Night Live, MTV Video Music
Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and many more. He has won a People's Choice Award for "Favorite Hip-Hop Artist," named one of Forbes "30 Under 30" and covered publications such as GQ Italia, XXL, Flaunt and Rollacoaster. Additionally, he will continue his partnership with PUMA, recently announcing their first collaborative shoe is in the works. PUMA will also continue to support his philanthropy, The Endless Summer Fund -- a non-profit dedicated to helping Bay Area under-served youth reach their full potential and strengthening the community -- and their joint program, "From The Bay to the Universe" in which G-Eazy
selects a group of developing musicians to support their artistic efforts.
For more than five decades - from Santana's earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco - Carlos Santana
has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries. To date, Santana
has won ten Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammys, with a record-tying nine Grammys for a single project for 1999's Supernatural
(including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for "Smooth
"). He has received the Billboard Century Award (1996), was ushered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1998), received the Billboard Latin Music
Awards' Lifetime Achievement honor (2009), and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors Award (2013). Among many other distinctions, Carlos Santana
has been cited by Rolling Stone as #15 on their list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time;" and has joined the Rolling Stones
as one of only two bands to have an album reach the Top 10 in every decade since the 1960s. In 2018, he released his first MasterClass, and recently celebrated three epic milestones - the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking album 'Supernatural,' the 50th anniversary of his legendary performance at Woodstock and the 50th anniversary of his masterpiece 'Abraxas.' His most recent album, the powerful, energy-infused 'Africa Speaks' (2019), inspired by the sounds and rhythms of Africa, was called his "best record in decades" (NPR) and was ranked among "the fiercest albums in Santana's 50-year career" by The New York Times. Santana
will continue his residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas
this summer and fall, and will release a much-anticipated upcoming full-length album entitled 'Blessings and Miracles' later this year.