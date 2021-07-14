Pat Metheny Announces SIDE-EYE NYC (V1.IV) Out September 10, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Pat Metheny has unveiled the latest chapter in his wildly prolific career - SIDE-EYE, a new setting featuring the 20-time GRAMMY winner accompanied by a handpicked and rotating cast of players featuring some of the most exciting and innovative new musicians on the New York scene. The new album, SIDE-EYE NYC will be released September
10 through BMG Modern
Recordings. Recorded just before the pandemic, SIDE-EYE (V1.1V) deftly balances a mix of stunning new originals with inventive reworkings of some of Metheny's most beloved compositions such as "Timeline," which originally featured Metheny performing with fellow icons Michael Brecker and Elvin Jones. Now bringing that same unmistakable spirit to a new crop of players who grew up with his music as a part of their musical heritage, Metheny's SIDE-EYE seamlessly flows in his usual genre-defying way from post-organ-trio grooves to expansive mini-suite forms to simply Metheny at his most rocking.
As is only fitting for a musician known for an extensive touring regime, Metheny has announced over 100 concerts world-wide to accompany the release of SIDE-EYE - returning to the road this fall and spanning well into 2022, with even more shows to be announced soon. As on the recording, the live version of SIDE-EYE will feature the phenomenally talented pianist/organist/keyboardist James
Francies. The drum chair in SIDE-EYE has been filled to-date by some of the most exciting players around including Eric Harland, Anwar Marshall and most notably, Marcus Gilmore, who is spotlighted on the recording. The exciting young New Orleans drummer, Joe Dyson, will be featured in the upcoming live performances around the world.
SIDE-EYE NYC is the latest in an unmatched run of eclecticism from Metheny, whose most recent albums include From This Place, named Downbeat's Jazz Record of the Year for 2020, and March 2021's multi-movement classical guitar suite Road To The Sun - which the Wall Street Journal's Allan Kozinn hailed as "beautifully nuanced" and "presenting significant additions to the solo, ensemble and transcription repertory." This wide range of musical experimentation is of course nothing new for Metheny - he is in fact the only musician ever to win GRAMMY awards in twelve different musical categories. Widely sought out amongst sonic worlds for decades, his collaborators on past projects have included Steve Reich, Ornette Coleman, Herbie Hancock
and David
Bowie.
SIDE-EYE - NYC Tracklist
It Starts When It Disappears
Better Days Ahead
Timeline
Bright Size Life
Lodger
Sirabhorn
Turnaround
Zenith Blues
PAT METHENY SIDE-EYE TOUR DATES
September
16, 2021 - Jazz Alley - Seattle, WA
September
17, 2021 - Jazz Alley - Seattle, WA
September
18, 2021 - Jazz Alley - Seattle, WA
September
19, 2021 - Jazz Alley - Seattle, WA
September
21, 2021 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR
September
22, 2021 - Cascade
Theater - Redding, CA
September
24, 2021 - Monterey Jazz Fest - Monterey, CA
September
25, 2021 - SFJazz Center Miner Auditorium - San Francisco, CA
September
26, 2021 - SFJazz Center Miner Auditorium - San Francisco, CA
September
27, 2021 - Crest Theater - Sacramento, CA
September
29, 2021 - Lobero Theatre - Santa
Barbara, CA
September
30, 2021 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - San Diego, CA
October 1, 2021 - Irvine Barclay Theatre - Irvine, CA
October 3, 2021 - Mesa Arts Center - Mesa, AZ
October 5, 2021 - Fox Tucson Theatre - Tucson, AZ
October 6, 2021 - National
Hispanic Cultural Center - Albuquerque, NM
October 7, 2021 - Boulder Theatre - Boulder, CO
October 8, 2021 - Strings Music
Pavilion - Steamboat Springs, CO
October 9, 2021 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO
October 11, 2021 - Lied Center Performing Arts - Lincoln, NB
October 12, 2021 - Pantages Theatre - Minneapolis, MN
October 14, 2021 - Pabst Theatre - Milwaukee, WI
October 15, 2021 - Thalia
Hall (2 shows) - Chicago, IL
October 16, 2021 - Memorial Hall - Cincinnati, OH
October 17, 2021 -Orchestra Hall - Detroit, MI
November 4, 2021 - Flying Monkey - Plymouth, NH
November 5, 2021 - State
Theatre - Portland, ME
November 6, 2021 - Foxwoods- The Fox Theater - Mashantucket, CT
November 7, 2021 - Wilbur Theatre - Boston, MA
November 9, 2021 - Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT
November 11, 2021 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA
November 12, 2021 - State
Theatre New Jersey - New Brunswick, NJ
November 13, 2021 - The Music
Center at Strathmore - N Bethesda, MD
November 14, 2021 - Patchogue Theater of Performing Arts - Patchogue, NY
November 16, 2021 - Williams Center for the Arts - Easton, PA
November 18, 2021 - Kodak Theater - Rochester, NY
November 19, 2021 - Troy Music
Hall - Troy, NY
November 20, 2021 - Academy of Music
- Northampton, MA
February 3, 2022 - State
Theatre - State
College, PA
February 4, 2022 - Ferguson Center for the Arts - Newport News, VA
February 5, 2022 - Jefferson Center - Roanoke, VA
February 7, 2022 - Schermerhorn Symphony Center - Nashville, TN
February 8, 2022 - Thomas
Wolfe Auditorium - Asheville, NC
February 9, 2022 - Carolina Theater - Durham, NC
February 11, 2022 - Blumenthal Knight Arts Theater - Charlotte, NC
February 12, 2022 - Variety Theater (2 Shows) - Atlanta, GA
February 13, 2022 - UAB's Alys Stephens Center - Birmingham, AL
February 14, 2022 - Charleston Music
Hall - Charleston, SC
February 16, 2022 - Lyric Center - Stuart, FL
February 17, 2022 - Dr. Phillips Center - Orlando, FL
February 18, 2022 - Arsht Center Knight Concert Hall - Miami, FL
February 19, 2022 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL
February 20, 2022 - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL
February 23, 2022 - One World Theater - Austin, TX
February 24, 2022 - One World Theater - Austin, TX
February 25, 2022 - Cullen Theater - Houston, TX
February 26, 2022 - Majestic Theatre- Dallas, TX
April 26, 2022 - Sono Centrum- Brno, Cz
April 27, 2022 - Wiener Konzerthaus- Vienna, Au
April 28, 2022 - MUPA - Budapest, Hgy
April 29, 2022 - Forum Karlin - Prague, Cz
May 1, 2022 - Alte Oper Erfurt - Erfurt, Gr
May 2, 2022 - Alte Oper - Frankfurt, Gr
May 3, 2022 - Tollhaus Karlsruhe - Karlsruhe, Gr
May 4, 2022 - Tonhalle Dusseldorf - Dusseldorf, Gr
May 6, 2022 - Grand Teatro Geox - Padova, It
May 7, 2022 - Teatro Alighieri -Ravenna, It
May 8, 2022 - Teatro Umberto Giordano - Foggia, It
May 9, 2022 - Auditorium Parco della Musica - Rome, It
May 11, 2022 - Auditorium Del Lingotto - Torino, It
May 12, 2022 - Teatro degli Arcimboldi - Milano, It
May 13, 2022 - Volkhaus - Zurich, Sw
May 14, 2022 - Philharmonie im Gasteig - Munich, Gr
May 15, 2022 - Philharmonic Luxembourg - Luxembourg
May 17, 2022 - Admiralspalast - Berlin, Gr
May 19, 2022 - Oetkerhalle Halle - Bielefeld, Gr
May 20, 2022 - Geblasehalle - Neunkirchen, Gr
May 21, 2022 - L'Olympia - Paris, Fr
May 22, 2022 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Bl
May 24, 2022 - Beethoven Saal - Stuttgart, Gr
May 25, 2022 - Konzerthaus Dortmund - Dortmund, Gr
May 27, 2022 - Haus Auensee - Leipzig, Gr
May 28, 2022 - Laeiszhalle - Hamburg, Gr
May 29, 2022 - De Roma - Antwerp, Bl
May 30, 2022 - Tivoli Vredenberg - Utrecht, Hld
June 2, 2022 - Opera Nova - Bydgoszcz, Pl
June 3, 2022 - Opera Lesna - Sopot, Pl
June 4, 2022 - Palladium - Warsaw, Pl
June 6, 2022 - National
Forum of Music
- Wroclaw, Pl
June 7, 2022 - Centrum Spotkania Kultur - Lublin, Pl
June 8, 2022 - Church of St. Kolbe - Bielsko-Biala, Pl
June 9, 2022 - Kunsthaus Weiz - Weiz, Aus
June 12, 2022 - Hammersmith - London, UK
June 14, 2022 - Rocher de Palmer - Cenon, Fr
June 15, 2022 - Sala Mozart - Zaragoza, Spain
June 17, 2022 - Aud. Mar de Vigo - Vigo, Spain
June 18, 2022 - Botanical Garden - Madrid, Spain
June 19, 2022 - Teatro de la Maestranza - Seville, Spain
June 21, 2022 - Palau de la Musica - Barcelona, Spain
June 22, 2022 - Palau de les Arts - Valencia, Spain.