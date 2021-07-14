Justin Moore's "We Didn't Have Much" Climbs Into Top 10





Produced by Jeremy Stover and Scott Borchetta, the reflective track follows his ninth No. 1 hit, "Why We Drink," and is off Moore's 'Straight Outta The Country' collection, which dropped Apr. 23. The Stover, Randy Montana (George Strait, Luke Combs,



Jon Pardi) and Paul DiGiovanni (Boys Like Girls)-penned track continues Moore's trend of country traditionalism, vivid storytelling and signature Arkansas-bred twang as it finds Moore reminiscing on the simple and most precious moments in life.



Having recently been honored with a



Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed hi-tech redneck can also be heard on his weekly

For tour dates and more, visit JustinMooreMusic.com.





Fri., July 16 | Bottle & Cork | Dewey Beach, DE

Sat., July 17 | Bottle & Cork | Dewey Beach, DE

Fri., July 23 | Sunset Station Hotel & Casino | Henderson, NV

Sat., July 24 | Eccles Center | Park City, UT

Sat., July 30 | Flannagan's Dublin | Columbus, OH

Sun., Aug. 1 | Cape Cod

Thurs., Aug. 5 | Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds |

Fri., Aug. 6 | Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom | Hampton Beach, NH

Sat., Aug. 7 | Indian Ranch | Webster, MA

Thurs., Aug. 12 | Mechanics Bank

Fri., Aug. 13 | Ironstone Amphitheatre | Murphys, CA

Sat., Aug. 14 I Toyota

Wed., Aug. 18 | Redding Civic Auditorium | Redding, CA

Fri., Aug. 20 | KettleHouse Amphitheater | Bonner, MT

Thurs., Aug. 26 | Richmond Harley-Davidson | Ashland, VA

Fri., Aug. 27 | Citadel Country

Mon., Aug. 30 | New York

Thurs., Sept. 2 | Stark County Fairgrounds | Canton, OH

Fri., Sept. 3 | The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater | Decatur, IL

Sat., Sept. 4 | Walworth County Fair | Elkhorn, WI

Sat., Sept. 11 | Harrah's Council Bluffs | Council Bluffs, IA

Thurs., Sept. 16 | Centennial Terrace & Quarry | Sylvania, OH

Fri., Sept. 17 | Allegan County Fairgrounds | Allegan, MI

Sat., Sept. 18 | Wild Things Park | Washington, PA

Thurs., Sep. 23 | Bismarck Event Center | Bismarck, ND

Fri., Sep. 24 |

Sat., Sep. 25 | Alliant

Sun., Oct. 3 | Blue Ridge Amphitheater | Danville, VA

Sat., Oct. 9 | Rockin A

Thurs., Oct. 21 | Cobb

Fri., Oct. 29 | The HALL at Live! | Hanover, MD

Fri., Nov. 5 | Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino | Maricopa, AZ

Sat., Nov. 6 | Harrah's Laughlin Casino & Hotel | Laughlin, NV

Sun., Nov. 7 |

Thur., Nov 11 I St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine, FL

Fri., Nov. 12 | IP Casino Resort and Spa | Biloxi, MS

Sat., Nov. 13 | Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel & Casino | Lake Charles, LA

*dates are subject to change due to local conditions. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-PLATINUM selling country artist Justin Moore (The Valory Music Co.) continues to climb the country radio charts as his latest single, "We Didn't Have Much," enters into Top 10 on both Billboard Country Airplay (No. 9) and Mediabase/Country Aircheck (No. 8) charts this week.Produced by Jeremy Stover and Scott Borchetta, the reflective track follows his ninth No. 1 hit, "Why We Drink," and is off Moore's 'Straight Outta The Country' collection, which dropped Apr. 23. The Stover, Randy Montana (George Strait, Luke Combs,Jon Pardi) and Paul DiGiovanni (Boys Like Girls)-penned track continues Moore's trend of country traditionalism, vivid storytelling and signature Arkansas-bred twang as it finds Moore reminiscing on the simple and most precious moments in life.Having recently been honored with a Pandora Billionaire Plaque to commemorate his massive 3 billion streams on the platform, Moore has been busy on the road. He spent this past weekend playing back-to-back shows in Iowa, Ohio and Michigan, continuing to bring his music to fans across the nation with a packed tour schedule throughout the fall.Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed hi-tech redneck can also be heard on his weekly Justin Moore Podcast, sponsored by Bobcat. Each episode is fueled with off-the-cuff conversations between Moore and his tour manager JR, alongside standout guests including Oscar award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey; fellow country artists Tracy Lawrence, Jon Pardi, Brantley Gilbert, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson; wrestling champion Diamond Dallas Page and ESPN's Marty Smith.For tour dates and more, visit JustinMooreMusic.com. Justin Moore Upcoming Tour Dates:Fri., July 16 | Bottle & Cork | Dewey Beach, DESat., July 17 | Bottle & Cork | Dewey Beach, DEFri., July 23 | Sunset Station Hotel & Casino | Henderson, NVSat., July 24 | Eccles Center | Park City, UTSat., July 30 | Flannagan's Dublin | Columbus, OHSun., Aug. 1 | Cape Cod Melody Tent | Hyannis, MAThurs., Aug. 5 | Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds | Little Valley, NYFri., Aug. 6 | Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom | Hampton Beach, NHSat., Aug. 7 | Indian Ranch | Webster, MAThurs., Aug. 12 | Mechanics Bank Arena | Bakersfield, CAFri., Aug. 13 | Ironstone Amphitheatre | Murphys, CASat., Aug. 14 I Toyota Arena | Ontario, CAWed., Aug. 18 | Redding Civic Auditorium | Redding, CAFri., Aug. 20 | KettleHouse Amphitheater | Bonner, MTThurs., Aug. 26 | Richmond Harley-Davidson | Ashland, VAFri., Aug. 27 | Citadel Country Spirit | Glenmoore, PAMon., Aug. 30 | New York State Fairgrounds | Syracuse, NYThurs., Sept. 2 | Stark County Fairgrounds | Canton, OHFri., Sept. 3 | The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater | Decatur, ILSat., Sept. 4 | Walworth County Fair | Elkhorn, WISat., Sept. 11 | Harrah's Council Bluffs | Council Bluffs, IAThurs., Sept. 16 | Centennial Terrace & Quarry | Sylvania, OHFri., Sept. 17 | Allegan County Fairgrounds | Allegan, MISat., Sept. 18 | Wild Things Park | Washington, PAThurs., Sep. 23 | Bismarck Event Center | Bismarck, NDFri., Sep. 24 | State Theatre | Minneapolis, MNSat., Sep. 25 | Alliant Energy PowerHouse | Cedar Rapids, IASun., Oct. 3 | Blue Ridge Amphitheater | Danville, VASat., Oct. 9 | Rockin A Arena | Palmyra, MOThurs., Oct. 21 | Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre | Atlanta, GAFri., Oct. 29 | The HALL at Live! | Hanover, MDFri., Nov. 5 | Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino | Maricopa, AZSat., Nov. 6 | Harrah's Laughlin Casino & Hotel | Laughlin, NVSun., Nov. 7 | Madonna Inn | San Luis Obispo, CAThur., Nov 11 I St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine, FLFri., Nov. 12 | IP Casino Resort and Spa | Biloxi, MSSat., Nov. 13 | Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel & Casino | Lake Charles, LA*dates are subject to change due to local conditions.



