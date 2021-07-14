Topic & Bebe Rexha Unveil Official Video For "Chain My Heart"





Topic and Bebe Rexha take viewers into a shadowy, sexually-charged world in the official video for their hit single, "Chain My Heart." Jason Lester - who directed the feature film High Resolution and has helmed videos for such artists as Lauv, Julia Michaels and Cautious Clay - unfurls a bold, noirish clip that chases the two artists and a crew of leather-clad dancers through an industrial Los Angeles location, with a nod to 80s videos and action films and a wink to Berlin nightlife.Since its release via Astralwerks last month, "Chain My Heart" has amassed over 14 million combined global streams. The Nocturnal Times hailed the track as "undeniably one of [Topic's] most contagiously catchy singles to date." PLNKWIFI said, "Seriously, this is a song you'll want to hold onto with all your might…an absolutely addicting track that encourages us to keep those who we love as close to us as possible." Topic talks about collaborating with Rexha in this recent POPJUICE feature.




