Next the performance moves to San Antonio for a July 23rd event at the Majestic Theater.

Then McAllen

Providing back up vocals across





Tickets are now available at Ticketmaster. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Divas: Lucia Mendez, Rocio Banquells, Dulce, and Manoella Torres begin a four city tour across Texas starting in El Paso on July 22nd at the Plaza Theater Performing Arts Center.Next the performance moves to San Antonio for a July 23rd event at the Majestic Theater.Then McAllen Texas on July 24th at the Convention Center and the ladies complete their Texas tour on July 25 at Houston's Arena Theater.Providing back up vocals across Texas with the Divas will be Houston's own Ms. Evelyn Rubio.Tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.