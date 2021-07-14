Introducing Manchester Troubadour Joshua Ben Joseph

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Joshua is definitely a 'what you see is what you get' kinda guy. He's certainly not one to mince his words either "I have mainly been occupied in being down and out. I lost many years to drug and alcohol addiction, spent time in prisons, nuthouses and slept on the odd park bench.

My songs are a sort of survivor art. All that sounds like a terrible cliche though. On the upside, my songs have come to the attention of several old school Manchester musos, Durutti Column have recorded my song 'Biddy', though it's yet to be released.

Most excitingly, I am currently recording an album with a couple of members of Nico and John Cale's old backing band."



So with that in mind, as you can see, Joshua is the real deal, a Folk singing Mancunian poet, welcome to his wonderful and sometimes chaotic world. This is his new EP 'I Want The Old World Back'.



Joshua Ben Joseph - I Want The Old World Back

6 August 2021

