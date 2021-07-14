La Armada Releases New Single "White Jesus"





La Armada's "White Jesus" Is here! - Check out the lyric video for the new song and make sure to stream the just-released digi EP "Opías" everywhere you listen to music. The EP includes "White Jesus" and two previously released singles, "Death On Replay" and "All We Know."



More about the song: ("White Jesus") explores colorism; a colonial tool imposed in the Caribbean where shades of skin color determined social status. It's examined in modernity by telling the story of those who reach a level of comfort within American society and disassociate from the struggles of their communities. Stream "Opías" here:

https://laarmada.lnk.to/opias



The



La Armada's focus is to leave their mark on heavy music. A punk band at heart, they utilize elements of Afro-Caribbean rhythms and metal to create a style as unique as their story. Formed in the Dominican Republic in 2001 from where they dominated the Caribbean scene for years, the band opted to take a leap and relocate to



Influenced by bands ranging from the Bad Brains to Death, they take elements from their native Island's music to conjure a unique recipe; explosive live energy, and a clear cut narrative that highlights the effects of neo-colonialism on vulnerable communities.



Whether headlining tours throughout the world or supporting the likes of Sick of it All, Propagandhi, Strung Out, Death by stereo, and more, La Armada has come to bring a vibrant spin to the scene.



La Armada transform adversity into community... With the EP series 'Songs of the Exiled,' the Dominican-born hardcore band honor the cities they've called home... They also continue to challenge themselves as musicians, increasingly injecting Afro-Caribbean rhythms into their ripping hardcore, punk, and metal." -

" In addition to perfecting a vicious live show, the hardworking quintet developed a unique style of progressive punk-inflected metallic hardcore that marries jumpy tempos, while experimenting with building songs around Latin rhythms." - VICE

" La Armada is one of the most hard hitting bands around. Their constant grinding and work ethic has created profound material that'll get people thinking about what's going on in the world. Their frantic energy and song compositions also provide the promise of a good time, for you won't be able to stop moshing when the music starts." - Metal Injection

"Combining powerful lyrics and furious musicianship, La Armada have proven themselves an outstanding force of brutality and passion." - New Noise Magazine

"Watching La Armada work a crowd into a frenzy is almost as inspiring as how hard they work as a band. Going on after they level the room is no easy task." - Jason Cruz (Strung Out)

" Onstage and offstage, La Armada are equal parts electrifying, versatile, ambitious, indefatigable and amiable. From the perspective of a fan base or a record label, all the qualities you want in a band." - Chris



La Armada are:



Paul Rivera - guitar

Jonathan Salazar - guitar

Mani Marte - bass

Chino Sandoval - drums

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/laarmada.music

Twitter: https://twitter.com/laarmadamusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laarmada.music

Website: www.laarmada.band

www.facebook.com/MalDeOjoRecords

www.twitter.com/MalDeOjoRecords

https://thousandislandsrecords.com

www.facebook.com/thousandislandsrecords

www.lockjawrecords.co.uk

