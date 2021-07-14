Venture Into The Criminal Underworld Of The West



Blood Money delivers a raft of new criminal possibilities available to everyone across the entire world of Red Dead Online, with each step leading to the potential of greater rewards.

Head to the manicured streets on the west side of Saint Denis and acquaint yourself with Guido Martelli, right hand man to the notorious mob boss



Introduce yourself to the members of Martelli's ring to uncover any potential crimes for the taking - if you're yet to cross paths with these morally bankrupt associates, you may be asked to prove your worth before they trust you with recovering Capitale. Visit these particularly questionable characters:



Anthony Foreman - reckless leader of the Foreman Brothers gang, found at Radley's House in Rhodes or frequenting Doyle's Tavern in Saint Denis



Sean Macguire - temporarily separated from his gang, Sean is a serial thief and murderer. Visit Sean at Great Plains or in Tall Trees.

Joe - closely associated with other lowlifes such as Micah, Cleet, and Samson Finch, Joe is set up in Osman Grove, New Hanover



Today's update adds three multi-part Crime Contracts - The Railroad Contract, The Jeb Phelps Contract, and The Bluewater Contract - each with their own story to unravel. For those looking to lie, cheat, and steal their way to riches, you can also take on other dirty deeds,. And as you traverse the plains, keep your eyes peeled for Homestead and Camp Robberies.



During these exploits, you'll amass Capitale for Martelli. Trade these private bonds to henchmen in Martelli's network who will in return for your efforts dispatch you on the first of three, larger scale Opportunities. Martelli is eager to stifle a rising Lemoyne senator whose political ambitions have hampered the Bronte family's far-reaching operations.

Stay tuned to the Top40-Charts.com for information on more Crime Contracts, as well as two additional Opportunities to come in the weeks ahead.



The Quick Draw Club is a new series of rapid-fire passes in consecutive installments over the months ahead. Geared specifically with the needs and wants of outlaws in mind, the Quick Draw Club grants members special rewards, bonuses, and items to accommodate living on the fringe of the law.



Each pass consists of 25 Ranks and costs 25 Gold Bars - meaning you'll recoup your investment at the end of each pass by completing all 25 Ranks. And with each consecutive pass you purchase, you'll earn extra perks while purchasing all four will land you a Reward to claim the upcoming Halloween Pass 2 for free.



In response to your feedback, select items from previous Outlaw Passes will become available for purchase over the coming weeks and months. Today, the Haraway outfit and Rebellion



In addition, all Free Roam Mission contacts now offer their selection of missions to choose from through a new Free Roam Mission menu.

You can also look forward to new Daily Challenges and Awards rolling out. And those looking to compete against their peers can participate in the Nominated Series - a playlist consisting of modes chosen by players within the session.



After speaking with Guido Martelli, visit the Fence to pick up the Hired Gun Kit: a care package fit for any outlaw that includes the new Fierro Bandana, bundles of ammo and consumables to keep you ready for battle, and Capitale to put towards Martelli's criminal Opportunities across the five states.

Speaking of Opportunities, bandits who maneuver onto and off a guarded train, evade the law, and make away with the Covington Emerald will receive a Reward for a free Single Bandolier. Completing this Opportunity on the Ruthless difficulty this week or beyond will also unlock the Pacific Union cap for purchase from Madam Nazar.

In celebration, local saloons are offering free drinks all week long. Consider that an invitation and a word of warning in case the barroom turns into a brawl. Visiting the Benefits Hub will yield a Reward for a free select Accessory of your choice. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Experience civilized crime in Frontier America with robberies, shakedowns, and more new lawless activities in Red Dead Online: Blood Money.Blood Money delivers a raft of new criminal possibilities available to everyone across the entire world of Red Dead Online, with each step leading to the potential of greater rewards.Head to the manicured streets on the west side of Saint Denis and acquaint yourself with Guido Martelli, right hand man to the notorious mob boss Angelo Bronte, to begin your journey taking on Crimes and Opportunities as they arise. Martelli is eager to recover a unique commodity known as Capitale - a system of exchange designed for the Bronte family's more sensitive business dealings - which has found its way into the hands of the various cutthroats and villainous scum littered across the frontier. The value of Capitale for Martelli and the Bronte family, depends upon its scarcity.Introduce yourself to the members of Martelli's ring to uncover any potential crimes for the taking - if you're yet to cross paths with these morally bankrupt associates, you may be asked to prove your worth before they trust you with recovering Capitale. Visit these particularly questionable characters:Anthony Foreman - reckless leader of the Foreman Brothers gang, found at Radley's House in Rhodes or frequenting Doyle's Tavern in Saint Denis James Langton - a famed bounty hunter of ill repute based in New Austin. James can be tracked down in Hennigan's Stead or at his cabin by Lake Don Julio.Sean Macguire - temporarily separated from his gang, Sean is a serial thief and murderer. Visit Sean at Great Plains or in Tall Trees.Joe - closely associated with other lowlifes such as Micah, Cleet, and Samson Finch, Joe is set up in Osman Grove, New HanoverToday's update adds three multi-part Crime Contracts - The Railroad Contract, The Jeb Phelps Contract, and The Bluewater Contract - each with their own story to unravel. For those looking to lie, cheat, and steal their way to riches, you can also take on other dirty deeds,. And as you traverse the plains, keep your eyes peeled for Homestead and Camp Robberies.During these exploits, you'll amass Capitale for Martelli. Trade these private bonds to henchmen in Martelli's network who will in return for your efforts dispatch you on the first of three, larger scale Opportunities. Martelli is eager to stifle a rising Lemoyne senator whose political ambitions have hampered the Bronte family's far-reaching operations. Damage the senator by stealing three Jewels of the West, the first of which is in pursuit of the Covington Emerald, an ill-gotten heirloom coveted by black hats far and wide, being transported by rail on a heavily guarded train.Stay tuned to the Top40-Charts.com for information on more Crime Contracts, as well as two additional Opportunities to come in the weeks ahead.The Quick Draw Club is a new series of rapid-fire passes in consecutive installments over the months ahead. Geared specifically with the needs and wants of outlaws in mind, the Quick Draw Club grants members special rewards, bonuses, and items to accommodate living on the fringe of the law.Each pass consists of 25 Ranks and costs 25 Gold Bars - meaning you'll recoup your investment at the end of each pass by completing all 25 Ranks. And with each consecutive pass you purchase, you'll earn extra perks while purchasing all four will land you a Reward to claim the upcoming Halloween Pass 2 for free.In response to your feedback, select items from previous Outlaw Passes will become available for purchase over the coming weeks and months. Today, the Haraway outfit and Rebellion Poncho are available from Madam Nazar, while the Fast Travel from Wilderness Camp Pamphlet (in addition to many others) is now available from any Fence. Completing the Covington Emerald on Ruthless difficulty will also unlock the Pacific Union Cap available from Madam Nazar's shop.In addition, all Free Roam Mission contacts now offer their selection of missions to choose from through a new Free Roam Mission menu.You can also look forward to new Daily Challenges and Awards rolling out. And those looking to compete against their peers can participate in the Nominated Series - a playlist consisting of modes chosen by players within the session.After speaking with Guido Martelli, visit the Fence to pick up the Hired Gun Kit: a care package fit for any outlaw that includes the new Fierro Bandana, bundles of ammo and consumables to keep you ready for battle, and Capitale to put towards Martelli's criminal Opportunities across the five states.Speaking of Opportunities, bandits who maneuver onto and off a guarded train, evade the law, and make away with the Covington Emerald will receive a Reward for a free Single Bandolier. Completing this Opportunity on the Ruthless difficulty this week or beyond will also unlock the Pacific Union cap for purchase from Madam Nazar.In celebration, local saloons are offering free drinks all week long. Consider that an invitation and a word of warning in case the barroom turns into a brawl. Visiting the Benefits Hub will yield a Reward for a free select Accessory of your choice.



